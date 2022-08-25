PF and MPRJ arrest 8 of Zinho’s militia for ‘widespread killing’; group is suspected of Jerominho’s death | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police (PF) and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) started this Thursday (25) the Operation Dynasty to arrest the militiaman Luis Antonio da Silva Braga O Zinho and 22 of your companions.

Until the last update of this report, eight people had been arrested. One of them, Geovane da Silva Mota, the GG — one of the leaders of the paramilitary group —, was captured in a luxury hotel in the city of Gramado (RS).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 6 PF fulfills a warrant in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo PF fulfills warrant in the West Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The MPRJ states that the gang, the largest active in RJ, “fosters widespread slaughter” against rivals. The group is suspected of the death of another militiaman Jerônimo Guimarães, known as Jerominho.

Federal agents and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco/MP) left at the end of the night to fulfill 23 arrest warrants and 16 of search and seizure, issued by the 1st Specialized Court for Combating Organized Crime of the TJRJ.

2 of 6 Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, is a businessman and brother of Ecko, leader of the militia — Photo: Reproduction/Arquivo Personal Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, is a businessman and brother of Ecko, leader of the militia — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

According to Gaeco, investigations revealed:

extortion;

possession and possession of permitted and restricted-use firearms, such as rifles ;

; illegal trade in firearms;

active corruption of agents of the Security Forces;

homicides.

The executions target rival criminals who are, above all, part of the militia commanded by Danilo DiasO tandera. He broke ties with Zinho in 2020.

The MPRJ also states that “criminals are assigned exclusively to carry out, in an incessant way, the collection of personal data and surveillance of targets that must be ‘killed’”.

“The gang also practices repeated extortioncharging fees from merchants and service providers who dare to undertake in the areas that are subjugated by it, regardless of the financial capacity of the entrepreneurs. Even the informal street stalls, which sell snacks, are by criminals”, narrated the MPRJ.

jerominhoformer councilor appointed as one of the creators of the Justice League militia, was executed on the 4th in Campo Grande — one of the neighborhoods that his paramilitary group dominated.

Last week, g1 showed that the Capital Homicide Police Station was still looking for more security camera footage. At the time, the police said not yet have enough information to determine the perpetrator of the crime — which took place in broad daylight, on Estrada Guandu do Sapé (recall below).

Former councilor Jerominho shot dead in Rio

Zinho, brother and successor of Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko, was already being investigated by the Civil Police of RJ as the mastermind behind Jerominho’s execution. Zinho’s gang today dominates most of the area that is considered the birthplace of the Justice League.

Tandera was also considered a suspect in the crime.

According to investigations, the execution was typical of militia, with armed men and with the whole body covered.

Jerominho was buried on August 6, at Jardim da Saudade cemetery, in Sulacap, in the West Zone of Rio.

3 of 6 Jerominho is Natalino’s brother — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / G1 Jerominho is Natalino’s brother — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / G1

Jerônimo Guimarães Filho was a civil police officer in the 1970s, alongside his brother, Natalino.

Jerominho was a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, for the PMDB, for two terms, between 2000 and 2008. In 2004, he was elected with 33,373 votes, and in 2000, with 20,560.

However, a year before finishing his second term on the Rio Municipal Council, he was arrested and remained in federal penitentiaries for 11 years.

The former parliamentarian was one of 227 indicted in the CPI das Milícias, concluded in Alerj in 2008 and a milestone against organized crime in Rio.

4 of 6 Former councilor Jerominho is shot in shopping mall in Rio – Photo: Reproduction Former councilor Jerominho is shot in a mall in Rio – Photo: Reproduction

Jerominho was released in 2018, after being acquitted in the last case he was answering at the time, in which he was accused of trying to kill a van driver in June 2005.

In late 2020, the Federal Police carried out an operation that targeted the Jerominho family. The investigation found that the family wanted to occupy positions in the Executive and Legislative branches to regain power in the West Zone.

In late January 2022, the former councilor was arrested again for extortion at gunpoint against van drivers, a crime committed in 2005. Less than a week later, he was released.

Days before the arrest, the former councilor announced on a social network that he intended to run for federal deputy for Patriota.

5 of 6 Wanted poster of Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, the Zinho — Photo: Reproduction/Portal dos Wanted Wanted poster of Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, the Zinho — Photo: Reproduction/Portal dos Wanted

On October 28, 2015, Zinho was arrested in a Civil Police operation against militiamen in the West Zone of Rio. Thanks to an injunction, accepted in the Judiciary Duty and confirmed by judges, he was released and became head of the largest militia in Rio.

At the time, Luís Antônio da Silva Braga was just one of the militia brothers of Carlos Alexandre da Silva BragaO Carlinhos Três Pontes, then head of the criminal organization. The other brother was Wellington da Silva Braga, Ecko.

With the death of Carlinhos Três Pontes, in a Civil Police operation in 2017, Ecko took over the militia. With an expansionist strategy, the group started to operate in several municipalities in the Baixada Fluminense and Costa Verde, as revealed by g1 in the series of reports Franquia do Crime, in 2018.

A few days after Ecko’s death, in June 2021, the police were already monitoring Zinho’s alliances with his brother’s former trusted men to take command of the militia in Campo Grande, Santa Cruz and Paciência, in the West Zone.

Zinho is considered a man with a profile more connected to the money laundering activities of the Santa Cruz and Campo Grande militia, mainly in the Baixada Fluminense.

According to the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Zinho had other criminal schemes with arrested targets, which involved the practice known as “mixing”: successive deposits in small amounts, which mix the money of lawful origin in the company’s cash with money from the profits from organized crime.

6 of 6 Zinho, the last one on the right, after being arrested in 2015; today, he is the head of the largest militia in Rio — Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive Zinho, the last one on the right, after being arrested in 2015; today, he is the head of the largest militia in Rio — Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive

In the Judiciary Duty of November 1, 2015, the judge Siro Darlan decided to grant habeas corpus injunction to Luís Antônio da Silva Braga. The reason for the defense’s request was the failure to hold the custody hearing after the arrests.

On November 12, a decision by the rapporteur judge of the Fifth Criminal Chamber, Marcelo Anastoclesratified the injunction granted in the Judiciary Duty. With that decision, Zinho was released.