PGR criticizes Moraes and asks the STF for access to the investigation against Bolsonaro businessmen

The Attorney General’s Office asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, to access the contents of the investigation against eight Bolsonarista businessmen who defended, on WhatsApp, a coup in the event of Lula (PT) victory in the elections.

In the piece, Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo criticizes Moraes’ actions for not waiting for a manifestation of the PGR before authorizing the precautionary measures requested by the Federal Police. Moraes summoned the PGR on Monday 22, the day before the agents carried out the search and seizure warrants and took statements.

“It is absolutely unfeasible that precautionary measures restricting fundamental rights, which do not constitute an end in themselves, be enacted without a prior request and even without a hearing from the Federal Public Ministry. Well, it’s the parquet who should verify the need/utility of precautionary measures, assessing it from a perspective of feasibility for criminal prosecution”, says the document.

According to Lindôra, “the prior and complete view of the case file is essential for the Public Ministry to form its conviction in a reasoned manner about the facts, even so that it can analyze the legality and feasibility of the measures represented and, if applicable, request other measures. relevant to the collection of informational elements related to materiality and criminal authorship”.

The PGR also argues in the document that, in principle, there is no authority with a privileged forum to justify the processing of the case in the STF and states that Moraes’ decision was based only on reports about the dialogues of entrepreneurs, without prior diligence.

Luciano Hang (Havan), Meyer Nigri (Tecnisa), Afrânio Barreira Filho (Coco Bambu), Ivan Wrobel (W3 Engenharia), José Isaac Peres (Multiplan), José Koury (Shopping Barra World), Luiz André Tissot ( Sierra group) and Marco Aurélio Raymundo (Mormaii).

The entrepreneurs were part of a WhatsApp group called “Businessmen & Politics”. The conversations were revealed by the website metropolises.

(With information from Agência O Globo)