Photos show before and after the mansion where the couple Belo and Gracyanne lived in SP; owner charges R$ 483 thousand in court after eviction | Sao Paulo

Photos of technical reports show before and after the mansion where the singer Belo and his wife, Gracyanne Barbosa, lived in Moema, in the South Zone of São Paulo. By the 5th Civil Court of the Regional Court III – Jabaquara, the owner of the property tries to pay R$ 483,156.46, including rents, IPTU, bills, contractual fine and moral damages. The court gave 15 days for the amount to be paid.

The decision is on August 4th, and the couple received the summons on the 10th. The deadline for payment of the amount is until this Thursday (25th). In addition to Belo and Gracyanne, the company Central de Shows e Evento Ltda. was cited in the process to pay the amounts.

1 of 17 Image shows the pool of the mansion in SP after the couple leaves — Photo: Reproduction Image shows the pool of the mansion in SP after the couple left — Photo: Reproduction

On November 9, 2017, the lease of the property for housing and residence of an employee or director was concluded with the company for a period of 30 months, starting on December 10, 2017.

According to the document, the agreed rent was R$ 14,300, together with the amount of R$ 1,700 of IPTU, due on the 20th of each month. Payment of expenses for electricity, water and insurance should also be made.

2 of 17 Gracyanne Barbosa and the singer Belo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 Gracyanne Barbosa and the singer Belo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

The first three months were paid off, as were the consumption bills, but after that period, the delay would have started. O g1 contacted the defense but received no response until the last update of this report.

The mansion, according to the document, was rented with some furniture, and an inspection report was made before the lease.

Among the areas, the property had an outdoor area with a barbecue with pizza oven, wooden cabinets, paintings, gym, swimming pool, potted plants and waterfall in the pool, bathroom in the outdoor area, security cabin, laundry, washing machines and dryers. , built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathtub, dining room and other furniture (see below photos before residents).

Gracyanne Barbosa in the pool area of ​​the house; photo taken after the couple left the house — Photo 1: Reproduction — Photo 2: Reproduction

3 of 17 Mansion gym before the couple live there — Photo: Reproduction Gym of the mansion before the couple live in the place – Photo: Reproduction

4 of 17 Barbecue at the house before the lease in SP — Photo: Reproduction Barbecue in the house before the lease in SP — Photo: Reproduction

5 of 17 Pool of the house before the residents — Photo: Reproduction Pool of the house before the residents — Photo: Reproduction

6 of 17 Laundry of the mansion before the lease — Photo: Reproduction Laundry in the mansion before the lease — Photo: Reproduction

7 of 17 Part of the mansion room in the inspection report — Photo: Reproduction Part of the mansion’s room in the inspection report — Photo: Reproduction

8 of 17 Sofa that was in the property before the residents — Photo: Reproduction Sofa that was in the property before the residents – Photo: Reproduction

9 of 17 Fireplace of the mansion in SP — Photo: Reproduction Fireplace of the mansion in SP — Photo: Reproduction

According to the bailiff’s certificate, the house was already unoccupied when the order was carried out, but utensils and furniture had been damaged.

According to the incident report, registered on October 25, 2019, the rent was made to a company and later the owners were informed by neighbors that the couple was living in the property.

The record states that a safe was found bursting. Photos, portraits and documents of Belo and his wife were also left at the mansion.

On January 7, 2021, an expert technical inspection was carried out. As the residence was large, with an area of ​​498.45 m², the second visit was made on the 13th (see photos below taken after leaving).

The report pointed out damage to the garage lining and the need to paint the walls. In a closet located in the entrance hall, misuse was identified.

10 of 17 Part of the furniture in the living room scratched by animals, according to the report — Photo: Reproduction Part of the furniture in the living room scratched by animals, according to the report — Photo: Reproduction

In another piece of furniture in the room, the action of nails and teeth of domestic animals, such as dogs, was pointed out. According to the expert’s opinion, in the living room there were poorly executed repairs to the masonry, indicating the need for painting.

In other places, such as the gym, signs of infiltration were pointed out, “causing an unhealthy condition for the environment”.

The defense even contested that the residents would be responsible for “painting and minor repairs to the walls, floors and ceilings, general cleaning and repairs of some furniture, such as a safe, chair and ornamental vase”.

Previously, when the couple received the eviction order from the house, the lawyer Marcelo Passos, who represents the singer, told the g1 that the decision would not proceed, since “Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa did not even sign any residential lease agreement” and that the couple was also not named in the process. Their names are on the file. Passos also claims that the company cited in the eviction order does not belong to the singer.

The eviction conviction for non-payment was published on May 18, 2022.

11 of 17 boxes of electronic devices were also found in the house – Photo: Reproduction Electronic device boxes were also found in the house – Photo: Reproduction

12 of 17 Forensics pointed out infiltration in the mansion’s gym — Photo: Reproduction Forensics pointed out infiltration in the mansion’s gym – Photo: Reproduction

13 of 17 Cover in the bathroom damaged, according to expertise — Photo: Reproduction Damaged toilet lid, according to forensics — Photo: Reproduction

14 of 17 External bathroom with damaged sink, according to expertise — Photo: Reproduction External bathroom with damaged sink, according to expertise — Photo: Reproduction

15 of 17 Safe damaged and an incident report was made — Photo: Reproduction Damaged safe and an incident report was made — Photo: Reproduction

16 of 17 Photos and portraits of the couple were found — Photo: Reproduction Photos and portraits of the couple were found — Photo: Reproduction