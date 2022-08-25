PIS/Pasep quotas are RELEASED for 10 million workers

More than BRL 23 billion are sitting in bank accounts waiting for around 10 million workers. These people worked with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988, but did not withdraw their PIS/Pasep quotas at the time they were paid.

Read more: Loan for MEI: have more than R$ 1 thousand in your account right now!

The resources were incorporated into the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), and until 2019 they could only be redeemed in specific cases. However, a provisional measure issued by the government authorized the full withdrawal by the quota holders.

Since then, few employees of private companies and public servants of the time have sought their rights. Therefore, the Federal Public Defender’s Office asked Caixa Econômica Federal to inform beneficiaries about its existence.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

For those who are Caixa account holders, the credit may have been carried out automatically. In this case, simply use the Citizen’s Card at a self-service terminal, lottery or Caixa Aqui correspondent to withdraw amounts of up to R$3,000.

Those who do not have a link with the bank or want to withdraw larger amounts need to go to a branch of the state bank. Just present an official photo ID to access the quotas.

What if the worker has already died?

In the event of the shareholder’s death, his legal dependents are entitled to the withdrawal. The interested party must present, in addition to the identification document, the death certificate and proof of family ties with the deceased, such as the declaration of dependents issued by the INSS.