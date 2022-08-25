PIS/Pasep: until when can I withdraw the benefit? | Economy

Workers who forgot or chose not to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus can still request the money.

For those who haven’t made the withdrawal yet. allowance released this year (referring to 2020), values ​​are available until December 29. For this group, the PIS allowance was credited to a current or savings account at Caixa – or to digital social savings (Caixa Tem) for non-account holders at the bank.

As for those who failed to withdraw the benefit of previous years, you must first make a formal reissue request for the withdrawal – the deadline also ends on December 29. If you do not withdraw, you will only be able to do so in the next year’s calendar, requesting the reissue again.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance: are you having difficulty consulting? See how to solve

in person, with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal (see the address of a nearest post here), or

with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal (see the address of a nearest post here), or by email [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in that year are entitled to the salary bonus.

The worker must have already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years in that year, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Workers can check if they are entitled to the salary bonus by calling 158, or using the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app.