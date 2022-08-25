PlayStation 5 price will not rise in Brazil, confirms Sony

On the morning of this Thursday (25), Sony surprised the community by announcing an increase in the price of the PlayStation 5 in several regions of the world – but did not clarify whether Brazil was included in this medium. Well, this one no This is the case: around here, the console will continue to cost R$ 4,499.99 (version with disc player) and R$ 3,999.99 (digital version).

in contact with the MeuPlayStation, the advice of the Japanese company clarified that in Brazil the price will not change. Definitely, good news for Brazilian players.

According to Sony, the PlayStation 5’s price increase in other parts of the world was due to the economic challenges of the moment, citing global inflation as the main reason for this.

PlayStation 5 Availability and Pricing

Earlier, on the PlayStation Blog, the Japanese company also commented on the availability of the PS5. Due to the shortage of components for the manufacture of the console, the company has been having difficulties to distribute it. With that, the priority at the moment is to overcome this adversity:

Our priority remains to improve the PS5 supply situation so that as many gamers as possible can experience everything the PS5 offers and what is yet to come.

