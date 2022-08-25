Police arrest 4 young men after environmentalist’s death report indicates asphyxia

The police arrested this Wednesday (24) the four young men who were on a boat with environmentalist Adolfo Duarte, known as Ferrugem, found dead at Billings Damin São Paulo (SP), in early August.

Kathielle Souza Santos, Mikaely da Silva Moreno, Vithorio Alax Silva Santos and Mauricius da Silva will undergo a custody hearing this Thursday (25).





The São Paulo Justice decreed the arrests after the report of the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) showed signs of drowning and marks on the victim’s neck that indicated asphyxia.





the case

Environmentalist Adolfo Souza Duarte disappeared after falling from a boat at the Billings dam, in Grajaú, south of São Paulo, on Monday night (1st). According to information in the incident report, he was part of the NGO Meninos da Billings and worked with boat trips for visitors who wanted to know the dam.

On Monday night, friends Kathielle Souza Santos, Mikaely da Silva Moreno, Vithorio Alax Silva Santos and Mauricius da Silva were in a bar near the dam when they decided to take a boat trip, offered by Ferrugem.

The friends paid about R$55 and started the tour at 7:16 pm. According to testimony, Ferrugem would have put a life jacket only on the women and said that they could be without protection after a few minutes of travel.

At one point during the tour, the boat ended up bouncing, which caused Mikaely and Rust to fall into the water. The friends managed to make a U-turn with the vehicle’s steering wheel and drop a buoy to rescue them. Only Mikaely would have held on to the buoy, and Rust was nowhere to be seen.

The boat then docked at the edge of the dam. The quartet went down and asked bar patrons for help, but some of them began to hit three of their friends with punches and kicks, claiming that they would have killed the missing victim.

Before the official searches, some of Ferrugem’s colleagues searched for their friend, but without success. According to the police, the four young men did not know Ferrugem, they had never seen him before.

Mauricius, Kathielle and Vithorio, who suffered injuries from the attacks, were taken to the IML (Instituto Medico-Legal) for a forensic examination.

Ferrugem’s partner, Adrian, said that the victim was responsible for driving the boats and only passed on the amounts received. He reported that the boat had a damaged stern. The tracker shows that it was turned on at 19:16 and turned off at 20:12, which ended up causing strangeness.

After the expertise is carried out, Adrian will be in possession of the vehicle. The victim’s wife reported that she received the news through her mother-in-law and that the last time she and her husband spoke was around 7:41 pm. The couple have a 15-year-old daughter.

Days later, Ferrugem’s body was found near the disappearance area. The expertise was called, and, hours later, the The victim’s relatives confirmed that the body belonged to the environmentalist.