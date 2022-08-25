Police arrest militiamen after Jerominho’s death

The PF (Federal Police) and Gaeco (Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro) arrested eight people this morning during Operation Dynasty, launched to arrest leaders of Luís Antônio’s militia. da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, which operates mainly in the west of the city.

The PF and the MP are investigating whether the group is related to the death of Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as Jerominho – a former Rio councilor appointed as one of the founders of the militia in Rio. Jerominho was murdered on August 4, shot by rifle fire.

One of the targets of today’s action was arrested in a luxury hotel in the city of Gramado (RS). He was identified as Geovane da Silva Mota, known as GG.

In all, the action tries to fulfill 23 temporary arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants.

According to the MP, investigations revealed that the group supports a racketeering scheme, possession and possession of permitted and restricted-use firearms (rifles), illegal trade in firearms, active corruption of Security, “in addition to several homicides, which are incessantly planned and carried out by the militiamen in the face of rival criminals, who are part of the militia commanded by Danilo Dias, known as Tandera.”

Also according to the MP, the evidence collected so far “shows a generalized killing that is promoted by the organization, whose pillar for its operation and maintenance is the destruction of rival militia members and any people who can help their enemies, or hamper the progress of their criminal activities”.

According to the investigation, there are criminals assigned exclusively to carry out, incessantly, the collection of personal data and the surveillance of the targets that must be “slaughtered”.

The gang is also suspected of carrying out repeated extortion, charging “fees” from traders and service providers who start to undertake activities in areas dominated by the militia. “Even the informal street stalls, which sell snacks, are found by criminals”, says the MP in a note.

The Operation, the result of the joint work of GAECO with the Federal Police, also aims to identify other members of the criminal organization, which is considered the largest active militia in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The suspects are investigated for criminal organization, trafficking in firearms and ammunition, as well as extortion and corruption.