Political schedule will change soap opera time from Friday

The novel “Pantanal” will be impacted with the start of the campaign for the 2022 elections. Bruno Luperi’s plot, adapted from his grandfather’s novel, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, will start a little later than usual from next Friday (28).

According to the broadcaster, “Pantanal” will start airing later, from 9:55 pm, until the end of the first round of elections. The exceptions are on Wednesdays, when the soap opera starts at 8:55 pm. On Saturdays, the production starts at 9:50 pm.

All grid changes go through September 29th. If there is a second round in the elections for governor and president, the times of “Pantanal” will be, between October 7th and 28th: ​​from Monday to Friday at 9:50 pm; on Wednesdays of Football, at 20:50; and on Saturdays at 9:45 pm.

As of Friday, all radio and TV stations will broadcast the election schedule at two times: 1 pm and 8:30 pm. Therefore, the grid of all channels will have to adapt to be able to display mandatory political advertisements.

