Presenter fired from Globo spends the night with Galvão Bueno

Journalist revealed that he stayed in a restaurant with Galvão all night

the journalist Ivan More opened his heart and spoke about an unusual situation he lived with Galvão Bueno. In an interview with “The Noite” on SBT, on Monday (22), Ivan said that he spent an entire night in the company of the narrator when he was still working at the Globe.

During the program, the journalist recalled a dinner that took place when he was still the presenter of “Globo Esporte”. Ivan, who was fired from the Rio station in 2019, said he was invited by Galvão, he cannot refuse the invitation, and he stayed at the restaurant until 8 am without being able to leave.

“This is pure backstage […] I remember that at the time, every Monday the people who participated in the “Bem, Amigos!” with Galvão, (goes to dinner) until today […] I used to go a lot to do reports with the guests to appear on Globo Esporte the next day, and then Galvão came and said: “You’re invited. Lélis (restaurant) today” […] the guys stayed until 8 o’clock in the morning and I was prevented from leaving. And I sat in the middle. On my right side was Galvão Bueno and on my left side was Vanderlei Luxemburgo“, said Ivan More.

LIKE IN POST

Also during the program, the journalist clarified a misunderstanding that happened because of a like on a Neymar publication. At the time of publication, the player and Galvão Bueno had fallen out over criticism. As Ivan Moré was still hired by Globo, and had the narrator as a company colleague, Danilo Gentili wanted to know if he had to apologize to the veteran.

“I actually liked a photo, which I remember at the time […] It was a post that happened at a time when there was an argument seen between Neymar and Galvão, who criticized Neymar and his father didn’t like it. Neymar posted a photo I liked, but there was a text below that related Neymar’s positioning… and then the people “Gee, did you like it? You were in favor of him”, then I apologized and said “that wasn’t it” […]explained Ivan More.

