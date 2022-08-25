Prio (PRIO3) raises BRL 2 billion via debentures, Porto (PSSA3) approves JCP in the amount of BRL 397.5 million and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (25) brings the distribution of R$ 397.5 million in interest on capital of Porto (PSSA3).

The reinsurer IRB (IRBR3) approved a subsequent public offering for the primary distribution of common shares, with restricted placement efforts, in the amount of up to R$1.199 billion.

Prio (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, in turn, concluded the raising of R$ 2 billion via debentures.

Porto (PSSA3) approved interest on equity for the first half of 2022, in the amount of R$397.5 million, corresponding to R$0.62330389068 per company share.

The payment will be made until May 30, 2023 and will be based on the shareholding position on August 29, 2022.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber’s Board of Directors approved the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP), for the period from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022, in the gross amount of BRL 18.6 million, equivalent to BRL 0.2091 per common share.

All shareholders holding common shares issued by the company on the base date of August 29, 2022 will be entitled to JCP. JCP will be paid on September 8, 2022.

Prio (PRIO3) announced this Wednesday (24) that it has concluded the raising of R$ 2 billion via debentures.

According to the note, the amount raised will be allocated to infrastructure projects.

The amount of R$ 1.5 billion to invest in Campo de Frade and the remainder to reinforce cash.

An amount of R$1.5 billion of debentures was issued in the first series, maturing on August 15, 2032, and 500 million in the second series, due on August 15, 2027.

Camil informed that the global price of the acquisition of Mabel and the licensing by Pepsico for Camil of the brand “Toddy” for cookies for a period of 10 years was R$ 152.8 million, payable in cash on the closing date, subject to the adjustments provided for in the contract.

The announcement of the operation had been made on Tuesday, but the value of the operation was not revealed. The transaction marks the company’s entry into the cookies and crackers market.

Braskem (BRKM5) approved the 17th issue of simple debentures, in a single series, in the amount of R$750 million.

The Board of Directors of IRB (IRBR3) approved the subsequent public offering of distribution

share of common shares issued by the company.

The restricted offering will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 597,014,925 new shares, with restricted placement efforts, to be carried out in Brazil, with placement efforts abroad.

The number of shares initially offered may, at the discretion of the company, in agreement with the coordinators of the offering, be increased by up to 200% of the total number of shares initially offered, that is, by up to 1,194,029,850 new shares issued by the reinsurer.

Based on the closing price of the shares issued by the company on B3 this Wednesday (24) of R$ 2.01, the offer would total R$ 1.199 billion.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that its subsidiary Concessionária Autoban (Anhanguera-Bandeirantes system) approved the 13th issuance of debentures, in the amount of R$ 330 million.

According to a statement, the funds obtained through the issuance of debentures will be used to reinforce the issuer’s cash and working capital.

