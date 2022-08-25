Priscilla Alcântara shows details of a two-story mansion

Singer Priscilla Alcântara, 26, showed details of her two-story mansion on her social media this afternoon. Priscilla also said that the furniture in the house is being assembled.

“Today is a super special day. The people came to assemble the plans here at my house. And everything is turning out very beautiful. I can’t wait to see everything ready. Look at the mess that is here, because everything is dismantled. is still riding,” said the artist.

The presenter of “TVZ” (Multishow), even showed one of the rooms of the property, which she turned into a closet:

“This is the room that I turned into a closet. We’re still going to tidy everything up, obviously. But look at how many closets. It was very spacious”, he celebrated.

Priscilla Alcântara shows off her new mansion