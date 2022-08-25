Pro Farmer records lower soybean and corn yields in the west and east…

What does the Pro Farmer Tour have to say to the global grain market? Wherever it has been, corn productivity indices are well below the records of the previous harvest and in some places even below the average of the last three years. The vintage tour, which is one of the oldest and most traditional in the United States, has already passed through Ohio, South Dakota, Indiana and Nebraska.

“When you look at the Crop Index map for corn and soybeans, it becomes very clear: Plains, Delta and the South are much worse, regions that represent 20% of corn production and 22% for soybeans. states of Iowa and Illinois, conditions are better (46% of production for both)”, explains Agrinvest Commodities market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

This Wednesday (24) and Thursday (25), the teams visit the states of Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, the two main producers of corn and soybeans in the country, respectively. Thus, according to Vanin, “it seems that the tie will be broken in the east, where conditions are worse, but these are regions that have received good rains and mild temperatures in recent weeks”.

The numbers coming from Pro Farmer are always highly anticipated and respected by the market and this week contributed to the volatility of the markets. The data below brings the preliminary information, with the average of the states already visited by the 2022 edition of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour. At national estimates will be reported this Friday afternoon, August 26, at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time) and you follow it here at Notícias Agrícolas.

WEST BELT BELT

The tour participants, with the first samples, could see that the soybean and corn crops “urgently needed water”. The rains that recently arrived in the region were insufficient and arrived late, especially for maize. So the definite word for the first day was: disappointing.

** The tables, from the American portal AgWebbring corn yields in bushels per acre and pod counts into a space of three square feet.

South Dakota – In South Dakota, one of the consultants said it was the worst crop he had ever recorded in 11 years of participating in the Pro Farmer Crop Tour. The corn cobs are poorly formed and the soybeans are aborting pods, which appear in lesser amounts on the feet.

Thus, the expected average corn productivity for the state was 123.9 bags per hectare, against 158.42 in the previous harvest, a reduction of 21.8%. In relation to the average of the last three years, the decrease is 26.7%.

In a space of three square feet, 871.40 pods were counted, against more than 990 in the previous harvest. The annual difference is 12.6% less and compared to the average, 15.1%.

Nebraska – In Nebraska, it is possible to see the effects of a “moderate to exceptional” drought, which brings crops to conditions that are also not very homogeneous between corn and soybeans. Even so, it is possible to see a greater aggressiveness on the cereal and the possibility of recovery in the oilseed crops, according to the tour participants. In irrigated maize, the impact was less severe, but even so, it could not hold the average.

A first for me and my counterparts. Herman, NE. No ears. #pftour22 pic.twitter.com/86TVY2yO6p — Jarod Creed (@JrodCreed) August 22, 2022

The expected grain yield for Nebraska is 165.83 bags per hectare, 13.06% less than a year ago, when it was 190.75 scs/ha. In relation to the average of the last three seasons, the loss reaches 10.3%.

At three square feet, the pod count in the state stood at 1,063.72, 13.3% lower than the 2021/22 crop and 14.6% lower than the multi-year average.

“Five stops in Nebraska – Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne Counties – an irrigated crop. The pod count on soybeans was 1119 in three square feet, up from 1181 for the last three years average. may not survive if the rain doesn’t come soon,” reports international journalist Karen Braun.

Photos: Karen Braun

BELT EAST BELT

Although the rains were much better in the eastern portion of the North American producing belt, the conditions found by Pro Farmer are not a super crop without defects, neither for soybeans nor for corn. “The income potential seems lower than a year ago,” reported consultant Michelle Rook, from the American portal AgDay.

Soy conditions are not as bad as corn and the potential for recovery in some places is still there. Reports also brought conditions of some flooded fields and diseases that affected some areas of both cultures, however, without severe damage.

Ohio – The average yield estimated by the crop tour in Ohio was 182.19 bags per hectare, 5.9% less than in the previous crop, when it was 193.58 scs/ha. Compared to the average of the last three seasons, there is an increase of 3%.

For soybeans, the pod count in the three-square-foot space was 1,131.64, 5.3% lower than a year ago but 9% higher than the average of the last three crops.

“Soybeans and corn are ‘okay’ in Northeast Ohio, but soils are saturated, pods are small. We have ‘decent’ potential if we start seeing drier, warmer weather soon,” reports Jason Cali on Twitter. .

Photo: Jason Cali

Indian – Corn yield in the state of Indiana is expected to show a drop of 8.1% compared to 2021/22 – when 202.39 scs/ha were harvested – and stay, on average, at 186.04 bags per hectare. In comparison with the average, loss of 0.2%.

Photos: Andy Wold

Also in Indiana, Pro Farmer averaged pod counts at 1,165.97 units in three square feet, 5.9% lower than a year ago and 1.5% higher than the average of the last three crops.

WHAT IS THE PRO FARMER CROP TOUR?

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour celebrates, in this 2022/23 crop, its 30th edition. The event, which brings together rural producers, analysts, consultants and specialists in general on American agribusiness, dates from 1993 and the brand was purchased by Farm Journal – a portal specializing in agribusiness in the USA – in 1998. The tour, however, was started in the 1970s by Illinois Corn Growers.

The same valuation procedures are used year after year so that annual comparisons can always remain relevant and useful.

Corn yields are calculated using a dataset that includes ear populations, grain length in inches, rows of grain around the ear, and row spacing in each field.

Soybean productivity is not estimated due to two very important variables – the number of grains per pod and the weight of these grains. Thus, the measure used – the count of pods per three square feet – helps in the comparison with previous years and guides in the understanding of how much of the “soy factory” is in production in the USA, as the organizers of Pro Farmer explain.