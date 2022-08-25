Quina 5932 can pay R$3.2 million; check out

The draw for contest 5931 by Quina, held on Tuesday (23), had no winner. Therefore, the prize accumulated. During the action, the Cashier The numbers were drawn: 21, 23, 24, 43 and 54. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

According to the Savings Bank, 49 players had 4 hits, earning BRL 6,982.41. Another 5188 bets made 3 hits, taking the value of R$ 62.80 each. Another 114317 had 2 hits, which made them earn R$ 2.85 each.

Wednesday raffle (24th)

This Wednesday’s draw (24) can award the winner with the value of R$ 3,200,000.00.

How to bet?

First of all, to compete it is necessary that the player is over 18 years old and has a valid CPF. Then, just register and accept the terms of use of the portal.

Quina’s minimum bet amount is R$2, with the right to 5 numbers. The maximum value, with the possibility of betting on 15 numbers, is R$ 6,006. In the case of online betting, payment must be made by Caixa’s credit card or internet banking.

Remembering that betting on the internet can cost more to the citizen. The minimum amount is now R$ 30. However, the amount can be used for other types of lotteries, such as Lotofácil, Super Sete, Timemania, Lotomania, Mega Sena and etc.

What are the odds of winning at Quina?

According to Caixa data, the odds of winning at Quina with a single bet, playing five tens, is one in 24,040,016.

However, the probability of winning the draw can increase for those who bet 6 tens. In that chance, the odds are one in 4,006,669. Whoever bets with 15 tens, the chances of success are 1 in 8,005.