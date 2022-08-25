Rabies vaccine as pre-exposure prophylaxis is offered in Fortaleza

Professionals in the animal area, who work in Fortaleza and have direct contact with domestic or wild animals in the exercise of their profession, can perform rabies vaccination as pre-exposure prophylaxis. The service is available from Monday to Friday at 35 health posts in the Capital offering the immunobiological, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. On weekends, two units also carry out the application, from 8 am to 5 pm.

“Prophylaxis protects against inapparent exposure, that is, when there are no symptoms, and generates a level of immunization that simplifies a possible post-exposure therapy”, explains in a note Vanessa Soldatelli, immunization coordinator at the Municipal Health Department (SMS) .

According to the Municipality of Fortaleza, pre-exposure prophylaxis should be applied to veterinarians, biologists, virology and anatomopathology laboratory professionals for rabies, students of veterinary medicine, zootechnics, biology, agronomy, agrotechnics and related areas, in addition to professionals who work in the field in capturing, vaccinating, identifying and classifying mammals likely to carry the virus.

Zoo workers, individuals who carry out fieldwork (research, ecoepidemiological investigations) with wild animals, cavers, ecotourism guides, fishermen, postmen and other professionals who work in risk areas should also take the preventive regimen.

To be entitled to the vaccine, it is necessary to present, in addition to the official document with photo and proof of residency, some proof of activity in the aforementioned areas.

Rage

Rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans by bites, scratches and saliva from infected animals in contact with injured skin or mucous membranes.

The disease affects the central nervous system and can lead to the death of both humans and animals.

The human rabies vaccine is indicated for the prevention of rabies in children and adults, usually given after possible exposure to the virus, which is transmitted through the bite of a dog or other animals infected with the rabies virus.

Stations offering human rabies vaccine

Monday to Friday:

– Carlos Ribeiro (Rua Jacinto Matos, 944 – Jacarecanga)

– Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

– Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

– Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

– Forest (Rua Tenente José Barreira, 251 – Alvaro Weyne)

– Aida Santos (813 Trajano de Medeiros Street – Vicente Pinzón)

– Paulo Marcelo (25 de Março Street, 607 – Downtown)

– Frei Tito (Rua José Cláudio Costa Lima, 100 – Praia do Futuro)

– Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

– Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

– Clodoaldo Pinto (Rua Banward Bezerra, 100 – Padre Andrade)

– Licínio Nunes (Rua VI, s/n – Quintino Cunha)

– Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

– Recamonde Campelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bomsucesso)

– Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Desembargador Luís Paulino, 109 – Jockey Club)

– Dom Aloisio Lorscheider (Rua Bethel, 1895 – Itaperi)

– Gothardo Peixoto (Street Sister Bazet, 153 – Ladies)

– José Valdevino de Carvalho (Rua Guará, s/n – Itaoca)

– Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

– Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

– Maciel de Brito (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

– Argeu Hebster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095. Bom Jardim)

– Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485. Siqueira)

– José Walter (Av. José de Araujo Lima, 1631 – 3rd stage – José Walter)

– Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

– Graciliano Muniz (Rua 106, 345 – CJ. Esperança)

– Acrisio Eufrasino (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios streets – Pedras)

– Galba de Araújo (Av. Recreio, 1390 – Lagoa Redonda)

– Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

– José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

– Mattos Dourado (R. Des. Floriano Benevides Magalhães, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

– Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)

– Pedro Sampaio (R. Iracema, 1516 – Conj. Palmeiras)

– Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

– Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Bela Vista)

Saturdays and Sundays

– Paulo Marcelo (25 de Março Street, 607 – Downtown)

– Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags