Rafa Kalimann comments on criticism he receives about his looks: ‘I’m having fun, being free’ | celebrities

Rafa KalimannReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/24/2022 19:18 | Updated 08/24/2022 19:31

Rio – Rafa Kalimann vented, this Wednesday (24), about some criticism he receives for some looks he has used. Former BBB and presenter, she talked about the matter when commenting on a post from a fan, who said he admired her for not caring about these offenses.

“I don’t care, I allow myself to use what I feel like and this freedom has to be a priority in our lives”, declared she, who recently assumed a relationship with José Loreto. Rafa then decided to reflect on the subject addressed by the fan. “I keep seeing people foaming in direct, cursing me for the look I’m wearing as if they were forced to wear it. Meanwhile, I’m having fun, being free to wear what I want, every day more – and wishing the same for those who bother”, he added.

She took the opportunity to send a message to her followers. “We will only succeed if we start letting go of the fear of what the other may think. Being honest with what we want even if it sounds strange”, she said.

