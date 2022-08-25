Reality will have a new cache, fewer participants and will continue with Tadeu Schmidt, says columnist

There are still a few months to go before the new edition of the Big Brother Brazil. However, Rede Globo is already working out some details for the BBB 23. In this way, the executives of the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster hit the hammer on Thaddeus Schmidtin addition to the new reality show participants’ fee.

With a contract renewed until 2025, Thaddeus Schmidt must remain in command of the program. According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the presenter was well evaluated in a survey carried out by Globo and is considered a “good guy”, having approval to remain on BBB 23.

A novelty in relation to the participants is in relation to the quantity. At the BBB 22, 22 participants entered the house – 11 popcorn and 11 cabins. This time, for the new edition of Big Brother Brazilthe broadcaster will have a change, as it chose to confine 20 people – 10 anonymous and 10 famous.

Furthermore, according to information provided by André Romano, the new participants in the BBB will have an increase in the cache. In this way, the gross amount they receive went from R$20,000 to R$33,000. Every brother/sister will also earn a minimum wage bonus for each advertising campaign within the program.