Rebeca ignores logic and gets back together with Danilo after betrayal

What would you do if you discovered that your husband or wife is hiding dark secrets involving illegal arms deals, a secret formula connected to a businesswoman presumed dead, and a host of other developing gaps in your investigation? For a moment, Rebeca (Mariana Santos) makes the right decision to immediately separate from Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) in face and couragebut soon ignores the logic to get back together with the rich man.

The scenes scheduled for next week will show Rebeca in a maximum state of despair, looking for some kind of comfort in the lap of Moa (Marcelo Serrado), who basically cannot understand the change in her ex-wife’s attitude, but does everything to support her. her at the troubled moment and offers her the shoulder for her to reason out the best strategy to deal with her husband’s lies.

Moa is perplexed to discover that Rebeca is back with Danilo. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Moa is perplexed to discover that Rebeca is back with Danilo. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Behold, a short time later, she returns home and welcomes Danilo with open arms, making it clear that she no longer wants to be separated. Perhaps she is not fully aware of the dangers and imminent disasters in the life of the businessman, considered one of the main villains of the seven o’clock soap, along with the cold and calculating Regina (Mel Lisboa) and the unbalanced Leonardo (Ícaro Silva), the only one with greater chance of redemption in the final phase of the feuilleton.

Back in Danilo’s arms, Rebeca doesn’t immediately show it, but she has some plans to avoid a heavy collision. Discreetly, she continues to investigate her husband, in addition to counting on Moa’s assistance to protect Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares) from any eventuality. It remains to be seen if she will back out of the custody hearing and leave her ex-husband alone.