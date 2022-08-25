Record holder, Flamengo completes 200 games in the Copa do Brasil; see x-ray

Flamengo completes 200 matches for the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday when they face São Paulo, in Morumbi, in the first leg of the semifinal. Record holder in this regard, the red-black club will be the first club to reach this historic mark in the national competition.

In addition to the record of games, Flamengo is the team with the most wins (116) in the history of the tournament. Rubro-Negro also shares the position with Atlético-MG, the team with the most goals scored (352).

Present in 26 of the 34 editions of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo accumulates another record: it is the club that most times advanced to the semifinals of the competition (15), alongside Grêmio.

Check out, below, an x-ray of Flamengo’s numbers in the Copa do Brasil.

performance in history

Champion in three editions (1990, 2006 and 2013), Flamengo has 116 victories, 50 draws and 33 defeats in the Copa do Brasil – with a 66.6% success rate. In total, there are 352 goals scored and 183 conceded.

In 26 participations, Rubro-Negro was only eliminated four times before the quarterfinals. The club reached the semifinals in 15 editions and the final in seven – being only behind Cruzeiro and Grêmio among the biggest finalists.

Games all over Brazil

Over the more than 30 years of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo played in 34 different cities across the country. Evidently, Rio de Janeiro hosted most of the games (83). Then other capitals appear, such as Porto Alegre (11), Curitiba (9), Belo Horizonte (8) and São Paulo (7). The eighth match in the capital of São Paulo will be this Wednesday.

Rubro-Negro has already passed through 23 of the 26 states of the federation – plus the Federal District. Only Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rondônia and Roraima have never hosted the club’s games in the Copa do Brasil. The leader of the ranking is Rio de Janeiro, with 93 matches. São Paulo comes next, with 13 games. Then come Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul (both with 13), Paraná (10), Ceará (7), Alagoas, Bahia, Pará, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte (all with 5).

Federal District and Piauí (4 games each); Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul (3 matches each); Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and Tocantins (each with one game) complete the list.

In travels across the country, Flamengo has played in 58 different stadiums, especially Maracanã, which hosted 72 games. Mineirão comes next, with eight matches. Raulino de Oliveira (6), Olímpico (6), Gávea (5) and Castelão (5) appear next.

top scorers

1. Romario – 22 goals

2. Savio – 15 goals

3. Renato Abreu – 10 goals

4. Hernane – 8 goals

5. Zinho – 8 goals

6. Pedro – 7 goals

7. Gaucho – 7 goals

8. Jean – 7 goals

9. gabigol – 6 goals

10. Elias – 5 goals

Who else played?

1. Léo Moura – 36 games

2. Athirson – 32 games

3. Romario – 29 games

4. wheeled – 28 games

5. Juan – 28 games

?6. Zinho – 28 games

7. Jonathan – 28 games

8. Julius Caesar – 28 games

9. Junior Baiano – 27 games

10. William Aaron – 27 games

The 3 biggest hits

– 8 x 0 Kaburé-TO – Gávea (26/04/1995)

– 6 x 0 ABC – Maracanã (07/29/2021)

– 5 x 0 Ivinhema-MS – Morenão (04/03/2009)