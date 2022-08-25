Renner, Decathlon and other large chains reduce the size of stores in malls: understand why

A rearrangement is taking place in the spaces occupied by the stores within the shopping malls. While big brands opt for more compact stores, other retailers, traditionally with smaller points of sale, are advancing. The trend, according to experts, is that the compact stores prevail about megastores. These will not disappear, but they will lose strength in terms of occupation of areas.

THE physical store smaller and also cheaper, from the point of view of the rental cost, it became a key element in bringing the retailer closer to the consumer due to the sales more and more digitized. “What is happening today in Brazil and in the world is the more strategic use of the physical store”, says the consultant. Luiz Alberto Marinho, managing partner of Gouvêa Malls.

Renner’s compact store at Shopping Villa-Lobos, in São Paulo, has 300 square meters and seeks to integrate the physical with the digital Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

This strategic use, according to him, can be for the capture of new customersthe possibility of create experiencesthe presentation and generation of brand value or even to support the logistics of deliveries. The fact is that these new functions have strengthened the physical store and resized its size.

The proof of this is that, in the last year, both in Brazil like us United States, more stores were opened than closed. This result, observes the consultant, contradicted the expectation of a reduction, given the advance of the e-commerceaccelerated by the pandemic.

In the US, the positive opening balance was accompanied by a decrease in the average size of stores leased to 300 square meters (m²), which is very little by American standards, says Marinho. in the malls of USAthe average area of ​​leased units dropped 12.5% ​​between 2019 and 2021reaching 500 m², according to data from JLL consultingadds.

In Brazil, examples of major brands point to this trend. the french decathlonspecializing in sports items, has been opening smaller stores in the country, especially in shopping malls, following a trend observed in Europe.

Our growth plan is to reach 100 stores in four years and all new stores will be compact, especially in malls and downtown areas.” Cedric Burel, CEO of Decathlon Brazil

The retailer, which already has a store with less than 1 thousand m² in a mall in Niterói (RJ), opened two more units in this format this year. One of them in a shopping mall in Salvador (BA) and the other in an emblematic building, where the Cine Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro. Until December, two more compact stores are scheduled in Recife (PE) and both in malls.

Today, the retailer currently has 47 points of sale and closes the year with 50, of which two thirds have areas between 3,000 and 4,000 m². “Our growth plan is to reach 100 stores in four years and all new stores will be compact, especially in shopping malls and downtown areas”, says the Decathlon CEO in Brazil, Cedric Burel.

Decathlon: compact store in the Leblon neighborhood of Rio Photograph: Natalia Guimarães/Decathlon

He argues that the reasons for this new strategy are manifold. The first is getting closer to customers. The traditional model of the chain, of megastores located on highways far from the center of cities, ended up distancing the retailer from potential consumers, especially the younger ones who choose not to have a car. A recent survey carried out by the company with customers revealed that the distance between the house and the store is an important criterion when choosing where to buy.

Another factor for the shrinking of stores pointed out by Burel is the cost of the operation. “With compact models we can have a lower operating cost and this is only possible because of digitalization”, he says. In a compact store, where the product mix is ​​smaller, the customer can browse the screens, have access to around 8,000 products and buy. “It’s the infinite shelf.”

The executive explains that the size of the store today is no longer a problem to have access to the right product, which can be purchased online at the point of sale and delivered at home. “Due to technology, the store loses its function as a warehouse and becomes much more a meeting point, for experimentation, for experience.”

Renner tests with a compact store

the gaucho Renner, which specializes in clothing items, is another retailer that has a new format, but is still in an experimental phase. In May of this year, it opened a 300 m² store at Shopping Villa-Lobos, in the west of São Paulo. It is the second unit of this size, far from the network average, which varies between 1,500 and 2,000 m². The first in this format was opened last year in Garilbaldi (RS), in a commercial gallery.

Fabiana Taccola, Operations Director at Lojas Renner, says that he would like to have stores in all possible places where there is an opportunity for consumption, that is, to be present where the customer is. In case of Shopping Villa-Lobos, having a store was an old desire, but the company never managed to find an ideal space. “We took advantage of this moment that we are piloting a different store concept, a more digital store, to enter Villa-Lobos”, he says.

In this store, which follows the model guide shoppeople can browse digitally, physically taste the product, buy and take or not the merchandise, which can later be sent to the customer’s home.

The director emphasizes that the company is not reducing the size of stores, but testing a model “phygital”, which unites the physical with the digital. Further on, this format may serve for the network to enter and advance in smaller cities in the interior of Brazil. Probably, she says, other stores will be opened in this model, but, for now, the project is in the study phase.

We realized that we could bring the consumer an experience that goes far beyond buying chocolate: having contact with the brand, offering service and entertainment.” Daniel Roque, executive of Cacau Show, on megastore project

Cacau Show goes against the grain

This rearrangement of the spaces occupied by the stores inside the malls is confirmed by the director of the Association of Shopkeepers in Shopping Malls (Alshop), Luís Augusto Ildefonso. He says that, especially at the time of contract renewal, the large networks are negotiating smaller areas that have as one of the objectives, among others, to reduce operating costs.

On the shopping mall side, he believes that this downsizing of the size of the stores is good for some, because it is a new space that appears. “These areas can be leased by new stores that emerged in the post-pandemic.”

Another destination for these vacant spaces may be the occupation by banners that are investing in larger concept stores. THE Cocoa Show, for example, it is one of the brands that bet in this direction. “We realized that we could bring the consumer an experience that goes far beyond buying chocolate: having contact with the brand, offering service and entertainment”, says the director of New Channels and Expansion of Cacau Show, Daniel Roque.

Megastore of Cacau Show in Linhares (ES) combines entertainment and consumption Photograph: Secom/Linhares City Hall (ES)/Disclosure

The brand’s first megastore was opened in Morumbi Shopping in August 2018. Today there are 54 megastores with an average size ranging from 150 to 300 m², in a total of 3,170 points of sale, including traditional ones, with 40 m². The company’s goal is to have 200 megastores by 2024.

With traditional anchor stores reducing in size, Roque says he has received many offers from malls to occupy these areas. “Malls have already realized how much this store adds and when an opportunity for space appears, they call us”, she says.

This megastore, by the standards of the Cacau Show brand, offers services and is a perfect marriage with the new role that malls are assuming, after the strong digitalization of retail. “The pandemic shook the malls and forced them to accelerate the evolution of the business model”, says Luiz Alberto Marinho, from Gouvêa Malls. From a temple of consumption, he notes that the mall is now a destination for entertainment and socializing.. “The mantra of the mall today is to live, eat and buy,” she says.

Sought to address the issue of space readjustment, the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) informs, through a note, that “with the new experiences (allying the physique with the digital), the size of the store in shopping malls does not always determine the size of the store in the consumer’s shopping experience, since the adaptation of spaces is part of the dynamics of the brand, which is strategically organized to serve the consumer based on what it intends to communicate to your audience”.