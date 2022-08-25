Report says that environmentalist had a mark on his neck and did not drown in Billings; 4 young people are arrested | Sao Paulo

This Wednesday (28) the court decreed the arrest of four young people who were on the boat with environmentalist Adolfo Duarte, known as Ferrugem, who was found dead at the Billings dam, in the South Zone of São Paulo, earlier this month. Defense of young people says prison is unfair.

A report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) says that Ferrugem did not drown, and had a mark on his neck. According to the document, he died of mechanical asphyxia, which could have been caused by a handshake or a rear naked choke.

An IC expert said in another report that the boat did not crash, as the four youths claimed. In view of this, Assistant Deputy Jakelline Nunes, holder of the 101st Police District, asked for temporary arrest and the Justice granted it. The youths deny any aggression to the victim and say it was an accident.

Lawyer André Nino, who represents the four youths, said that the boys are in the 101st PD and will be transferred to transitional prisons. The four say it was an accident and maintain the same version as always, that Rust fell off the boat with the other girl.

The lawyer made it clear that he wants to have access to the arrest warrant and is awaiting the custody hearing tomorrow. “In our view, there is nothing that justifies the arrest because they are not interfering with the investigations.”

With a degree in history, Ferrugem worked taking young people on tours of the dam and coordinated an environmental NGO, Meninos da Billings. The disappearance took place around 7:30 pm on August 1, during a tour with the youth group.

One of the young women who was on the activist’s boat told the Civil Police that the environmental leader helped her not to drown. Afterwards, however, she claimed that he had disappeared into the water.

Body of environmentalist found at Billings Dam in São Paulo

Ferrugem’s wife, Uiara Duarte, told TV Globo that her husband’s last contact was at 7:41 pm on August 1 via WhatsApp message. After that, he no longer responded to messages sent by her.

The Civil Police started the investigation of the case as a disappearance.

In an interview with TV Globo, the delegate responsible for the case, Jakelline Barros, said that the young people reported in their testimony that the passengers in the back of the boat fell into the dam when there was a jolt.

“Those who were behind ended up falling into the water of the dam. [a jovem que caiu na água] says he [Ferrugem] helped her up, gave indications that she should continue to beat her legs, but she says that when she leaned on the float and looked sideways, she no longer saw him”, said the delegate.

In a statement to the police, the group that hired him claimed that Ferrugem and one of the young women fell into the dam after the boat hit the boat, and that the other three passengers threw a life jacket. The young woman was rescued, but the activist disappeared into the water.