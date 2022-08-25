Researchers discover compound that can cure food allergies

A group of scientists in the US has discovered a potential cure for food allergies, but they still have one hurdle to overcome – the compound has a difficult smell and taste.

The treatment is a bacterial compound called butyrate. In a study, this complex was able to cure mice of peanut allergies, which made researchers believe that the substance will be effective against all food-based allergies and inflammation.

Credit: Mypurgatoryyears/istockIn rat study, compound cured peanut allergy

The study identified butyrate as a key bacteria in the stomach microbiome that helps maintain the lining of the gut.

A person who does not have butyrate in their stomach will allow partially digested food to be removed from the intestine, causing the body’s immune system to react.

This immune reaction causes the symptoms a person experiences as a result of an allergic reaction.

Butyrate plays a key role in ensuring that the body also develops tolerance to foods. People lacking it in their microbiome will not be able to properly digest certain foods.

The bacteria can be administered orally or via fecal transplantation. Developing a pill that can deliver it to the body is the most viable form of home treatment.

The challenge is to camouflage the smell, which has been compared to dog poop and rancid butter.

To address this, the Chicago team designed a delivery system using a chemical called butanoyloxyethyl methacrylamide that they believe can mask the drug’s bad smell and taste and make it palatable for consumption.

The research results will be presented this week at the fall 2022 meeting of the American Chemical Society.