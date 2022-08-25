Resignation? Find out about Christina Rocha’s future at SBT after the end of Casos

The news that Casos de Família will go off the air on September 7, after more than 18 years on the station’s programming schedule, took fans of the controversial program by surprise this Tuesday (23/8). On Twitter, netizens questioned the future of Christina Rocha, commander of the attraction, on Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

“Cristina Rocha in #AFazenda14, Carelli [diretor do reality show] I never asked you for anything!” asked one. “May Christina Rocha be really used in the cast. It would be a slutty to leave you”, said a second.

According to a note from SBT sent to the press, however, Rocha is not out of Silvio Santos’ station after the end of the program. The statement clarifies that the veteran “will remain contracted” by the channel.

SBT, however, did not clarify whether it prepares another program for the presenter and how she will be included in the channel’s programming schedule. In addition, at the time of Casos de Família, soap operas will be shown.

The end of the program, which is based on interpersonal conflicts between members of the same family, neighbors and even in the work environment, was already aired on the network because of the low ratings. On the air since May 2004, the attraction was presented until 2009 by Regina Volpato.