Revolta da Cachaça completes 362 years; which is the most expensive in Brazil?

In celebration of the 362nd anniversary of the Revolta da Cachaça, did you know that the most expensive cachaça in Brazil can be found for almost R$13,000, depending on the store?

Well, created by Hugo Weber and Evandro Weber in the city of Ivoti, on the slopes of Serra Gaúcha, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, the Weber Haus Diamant 21 Years cachaça has the highest value in the country. Its production process explains the high price.

This cachaça was tanned and aged in oak barrels for 6 years and another 15 in balm barrels. The process began in the 2000s, when father and son decided to prepare a cachaça, age it in their best vats and leave it in the “Vergesslichkeit” (forgetfulness, in free translation).

Launched on November 5, 2021, Weber Haus Diamant 21 Years cachaça consists of just one thousand unique bottles.

Cachaçaria Nacional describes Weber Haus Diamant 21 Years as follows: “Sensorily, it is a liqueur drink at 2ºC, whose flavor refers to flowers, ripe fruits, freshness, apricot, orange and mint. notes of ripe fruit, freshness, peach, fruit syrup, vanilla, woody, herbal. At 30ºC it is complex, bringing to the taste of the connoisseur vanilla, almonds, raisins, candied fruit, anise, honey and caramel. temperatures, the distillate has the characteristic of providing a velvety sensation in the mouth”.

Weber Haus Diamant 21 Year Old Cachaça is classified in the Extra Premium category as it is fully aged in wooden barrels of up to 700 liters for three years or more.

Most consumed distillate in Brazil

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, cachaça is the first distilled beverage most consumed in Brazil and the third in the world.

Only 1% to 2% of national production is exported, with the main buying countries being: United States, Germany and Paraguay. The largest producers of cachaça are: São Paulo, Pernambuco, Ceará, Minas Gerais and Paraíba.

Cachaça Revolt

The Cachaça Revolt, which turns 362 today, was also known as the Barbalho or Bernarda Revolt, and was motivated by the increase in taxes levied on cachaça between the end of 1660 and the beginning of 1661, in Colonial Brazil.

The production and trade of manufactures in the colony, including spirits, were prohibited by the Portuguese Crown. However, on January 31, 1660, in the captaincy of Rio de Janeiro, the City Council suggested the release of cachaça production and the governor of the captaincy, Salvador Correia de Sá e Benevides, immediately implemented the idea.

However, the governor began to establish various taxes and the decision did not please the spirits producers at all. Those who were located in the northern region of Guanabara Bay, then Parish of São Gonçalo do Amarante (current municipalities of São Gonçalo and Niterói), mainly Jerônimo and Agostinho Barbalho, rebelled against the fee charged.

There were six months of meetings at Jerônimo’s farm, in Ponta do Bravo (present-day Barreto neighborhood, in Niterói) and on November 8, 1660, they marched to the City Council building, summoning the people of the city. In all, 112 planters demanded an end to taxes and the return of money already collected by the government.

At that time, Salvador Correia de Sá e Benevides was in the captaincy of São Paulo and the acting governor during his absence, Tomé de Sousa Alvarenga, was then taken prisoner and his place was taken by one of the rebels.

Salvador led the surprise attack on the rebels Image: Reproduction

Taking advantage of the political instability in the region, they remained in power for five months. Until, on April 6, 1661, a surprise attack led by Salvador de Sá left the rebels without action. The leaders of the revolt were imprisoned and Jerônimo Barbalho was beheaded.

However, the Conselho Ultramarino, a kind of Portuguese royal consultative, administrative and deliberative court, sided with the rebels, understanding that there had been no crime against the Crown, since the revolt was against the fiscal policy practiced by the governor. In this way, Salvador de Sá was removed from his duties and the condemned rebels were released.

In the same year, the production of cachaça in Brazil was authorized by the regent Luísa de Gusmão, wife of King João IV of Portugal.