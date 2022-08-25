Rger Guedes celebrates a goal and promises more efficiency in the return game in the Copa do Brasil

Striker Róger Guedes was the name that gave Corinthians the tie in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. After the match at Maracanã, which ended 2-2, Timão’s number 10 celebrated the goal and projected the return match.

“It was a game, right? First, I would like to thank God for the goal, it is always important to help the team with goals. We played a great game, but it was very difficult, because they play practically 90% on the right side and I have to come back a lot”, said the player in an interview with the Rede Globo.

“It is a team that plays very well offensively, but in the defensive part they make some mistakes, so it’s hitting the counterattacks that we can kill the game at home now“, continued.

The two teams will face each other again on September 15 (Thursday), at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena. To qualify and reach the grand final of the competition, Vítor Pereira’s team needs a simple victory. The tie takes the decision to penalties.

Before the decisive confrontation, the Parque São Jorge club enters the field in three commitments for the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro team faces the teams of Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional, at home, and São Paulo, in Morumbi.

