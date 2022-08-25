Rger Guedes reveals that he ‘lost’ shirt number 10 to Willian and talks about positioning at Corinthians

One of the names of the 2-2 draw between Corinthians and Fluminense on Wednesday night was Róger Guedes. Shirt 10 of the club since the departure of Willian, the striker revealed that the number would be his from the beginning, but that he ended up “losing” to the ex-Corinthian.

“It went down well (number 10), as Duílio had said it was supposed to be mine before, but as it was a request from Willian and I ended up giving in to him”, stressed the Corinthians player in an interview in the mixed zone after the game.

Guedes was responsible for Corinthians’ second goal, in the final minutes of the match. After having to make some tactical changes throughout the game, the athlete told where he prefers to play.

“From position if I could decide I would play as a second striker, 4-4-2, that’s where I really like to move. But I like to play as a 9 as well, as a winger, I like to play in both positions, I like to be on the field to help the team”, concluded the number 10.

Now, Róger and his teammates prepare to return to the field on Monday night, when they face Red Bull Bragantino in a match valid for the Brasileirão. The return game of the Copa do Brasil takes place only on the 15th of September.

