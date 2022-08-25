Rita Guedes opens her heart, talks about disagreement with author Walcyr Carrasco and explains: “It was evil”

Actress Rita Guedes (40) decided to break the silence and open the game about disagreements with soap opera author Walcyr Carrasco, speaking for the first time about the subject that she has been keeping since the time of the soap opera “Alma Gêmea”, a successful 6pm serial. on Globo in 2005, written by him in which she participated. No mince words, she claims to have been the target of intrigue by a theater producer. The outburst took place during a recent chat on the Papagaio Falante podcast, by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabello.

Without mincing words, Rita Guedes said that “it was evil”. She says that, in the 2000s, she was already planning to go to the United States to take a course when she was invited by a theater producer from São Paulo to stage a text. At that time, she had just played the character Kátia in Walcyr’s novel. She accepted to participate in the theater project, but agreed that she would only be in the cast for the first month of production, and should be replaced.

She says that other embezzlement in the cast caused the premiere to be postponed and that, therefore, Rita ended up being the third to leave the production. The producer then gave a garbled version of the case to the writer. “It was evil. He never came to Walcyr to explain that there was a delay and that I had already made another appointment in the United States.”, assured the actress. Some time later, the press speculated that Rita Guedes would be in a novel by Walcyr Carrasco, but the author insisted on denying the information. “He replied that I would no longer work with him”she recalled.

After the episode, Rita Guedes and Walcyr did not work together again. However, she says that the two talked and resolved the misunderstanding: “We have already made peace. It was a big misunderstanding, then we ended up talking. Sometimes, a lie in this environment becomes the truth. It was really bad, it damaged our relationship.”said the actress.