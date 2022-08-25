Rita Guedes reveals which celebrities have been secret







Rita Guedes reveals which celebrities she has been with Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Rita Guedes surprised by revealing which celebrities she has been with throughout her career as an actress. Discreet about her personal life, the actress told in a rare interview that she has already been in secret with some public people.

During the chat on the podcast ‘Papagaio Falante’, the actress listed the heartthrobs who have already lived a romance, among them, a famous director, Xuxa Meneghel’s ex and even a heartthrob from the 90’s, with whom she played opposite in ‘Despedida de Solteiro’. ‘ in 1992.

According to Rita, the first famous person she got involved with was actor Jayme Periard, her romantic partner in the TV Globo soap opera. “Jayme Periard was one of my romantic partners. We really fell in love and stayed together throughout the soap opera. He had a charm, I love him, but today we’re just friends. Few people knew,” she said.

Rita’s other relationships

Then, the artist said that she also stayed with the actor and director Marcos Paulo, who died in 2012, aged 61, of a pulmonary embolism. “Marcos said that he was already flirting with me at the time of ‘Bachelor Party’, but I was in love with Jayme (Periard) and didn’t realize it. I’m focused when I’m in love with someone. .

In addition to them, the actress also lived a romance with actor Luciano Szafir, ex of Xuxa Meneghel and father of the presenter’s only daughter, Sasha. “It was after Xuxa that I had a small affair. It was in Los Angeles and a Brazilian paparazzo who was there saw it. We have known each other for a long time, and today he is my friend and is happily married,” she said.

Rita confessed that she is very flirtatious, but stressed that she does not like to be exposing her relationships in the media. “I’m very flirtatious, I just don’t like to explain,” said the artist.