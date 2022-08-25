Rodrigo Mussi complains about voice after accident: “I can’t take it”

Rodrigo Mussi used Instagram, this Wednesday (24/8), to report to his followers that he noticed a change in his voice. However, the ex-BBB22 member stated that he did not like the result. After a serious car accident, the model underwent numerous surgeries and was between life and death.

“I noticed that my voice has changed. Made a change. It’s thicker, I don’t know. I can’t stand my voice,” Mussi declared.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1)

Rodrigo Mussi, 36, is a model, administrator and commercial manager at a multinational. Born in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, the young man is a promise on the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (8)

Rodrigo grew up in a troubled home. At age 8, he saw his parents separate. He later moved in with his mother, who kicked him out of the house when he was 12.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (1)

With nowhere to go, the model went to live with her father. Upon reaching the age of majority, however, he saw history repeat itself as he was also expelled from his parent’s home. Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (11)

Rodrigo had to fend for himself at the age of 18. Thanks to an internship he was doing at the time, he was able to pay rent and then went to business school.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (5)

At 21, he became the youngest manager in Brazil at the bank where he worked. During this period, he was very close to his paternal grandmother.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (2)

Just before turning 30, Rodrigo’s father came to him regretting having abandoned him. In an interview with Gshow, the administrator revealed that it was the last time they metPlayback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22

“He started to get back together and asked me out, apologized to me, which took me by surprise. That day, I decided to follow him home by car. I saw him hit, I ran away, but he died in my lap,” said Mussi.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (9)

After his father’s death, Rodrigo moved to Australia, where he worked as a bricklayer, dishwasher, bartender and, after being discovered by scouts, also worked as a model. Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (7)

In the land of kangaroos, he fell in love with a Brazilian and got married. The relationship did not work out and the model returned to Brazil with nothing. Here, he participated in the selection process in a pharmaceutical industry, was approved and fulfilled his dream of working in a multinationalPlayback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (3)

Just when things seemed to be looking up, the brother suffered another great loss. With Covid, Rodrigo’s grandmother died. Today, the model only has contact with the brothersPlayback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (4)

Despite his history, the paulista says he is a happy, cheerful person who likes a good party.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (12)

After being chosen to integrate the participants of the most watched house in Brazil, the model received a message from none other than Anitta. In a tweet, the singer declared “to be in love”, asked the paulista “not to disappoint”Reproduction / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (6)

However, Anitta’s crush on Rodrigo didn’t last long. According to the singer, the boy’s behavior left something to be desired.Playback / Instagram

Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (10)

Bothering the residents of the house, Rodrigo was nominated by leader Tiago Abravanel to the second Paredão of BBB22. After receiving 48.45% of the votes, the manager had to leave the race for the millionaire prize Playback / Instagram

****Photo-rodrigo-mussi-ex-bbb (1)

At the end of March, Rodrigo had a serious car accident. The former BBB was admitted to Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo in critical condition after the app car he was in collided with a truck.Reproduction / Instagram

****Photo-rodrigo-mussi-ex-bbb (2)

According to Mussi’s press office, the state of health is considered “delicate, but stable”. “Influencer Rodrigo Mussi suffered head trauma during the accident, in addition to fractures throughout his body. The state of health is considered delicate, but stable”, said the boy’s team, confirming that he also needed to undergo multiple surgery on his leg and head. Reproduction / Instagram

****Photo-rodrigo-mussi-ex-bbb (3)

Now, according to Diogo Mussi, Rodrigo’s brother, the ex-brother, now out of the ICU, is recovering from the accident and has shown “significant improvement”reproduction

After leaving the hospital, Rodrigo Mussi has been going through several family problems. After a clash with his older brother, Diogo, the ex-BBB22’s mother gave a controversial interview to Domingo Espetacular, from Record, and went to meet her son.

Mussi gave an interview to columnist LeoDias and revealed that he was extorted by his own mother when he left Big Brother Brasil: “I had a message from my mother. She asked me for R$50,000 and I said: “Never talk to me again’”

The influencer also revealed that his mother even photographed him in a coma when she visited him in the hospital: “My mother took a picture. I was in a coma and the cameras caught and the security told her to delete the photo.”

