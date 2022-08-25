Rodrigo Mussi’s brother says he was humiliated by him: “Garbage”

+The salary of Maju, Poliana Abritta, Renata Vasconcellos and Ana Paula Araújo is jaw-dropping; values

Rodrigo Mussi’s younger brother declared that he does not have a comfortable relationship with his brother

Rafael Mussi, Rodrigo Mussi’s younger brother, gave an honest interview to the NaTelinha portal and declared a troubled relationship with his brother.

He said he was blocked by Rodrigo Mussi and exposed cursing after defending the ex BBB’s mother: “He called me trash and said I’m the worst human being he knows.”

It turns out that Rodrigo Mussi does not have a good relationship with his own mother, due to several controversies and even threats of extortion.

“Rodrigo blocked me, called me trash and said I’m the worst human being he knows. So that doesn’t characterize a good relationship, I blocked it back”, declared the brother of the ex BBB.

Rafael remembers that he was the only one who offered to help his brother in case of organ surgery in the accident: “I was amazed at such coldness and ingratitude. I was the only person who was available and ready if I needed to donate any of my organs, so I feel I did my part, I would do it all over again if there was a need. If you need me, I’ll be there.”

RELATIONSHIP WITH MOTHER

Diogo Mussi also did not like Rafael Mussi’s attitude in appearing alongside his mother on national television on Record’s Domingo Espetacular.

The ex BBB’s mother even declared that Rodrigo Mussi damaged her relationship with the brothers’ father: “It was sick. You believe? On the level of taking his father away from me. When his father put his hand on me, hugged me, he got in the middle and pushed me away”.