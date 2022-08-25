Sabrina Sato opens her heart and reveals fear of displeasing others by denying favors: “Worried about others”

Presenter says she received a creation where she was encouraged to always be kind to people and, because of that, she couldn’t say ‘no’

Presenter Sabrina Sato made a surprising revelation, this Tuesday (23), during the program Saia Justa, from GNT, which she led, when she said that she had to learn to say “no” to people. She said that she had an upbringing where she was encouraged to always be kind to people and because of that, she couldn’t turn down favors.

“I had to learn to say ‘no’. For me, every time I start therapy, it’s learning to say ‘no’, because I was a person who was educated by a Japanese grandmother, imagine! a lot of ‘yes’, smiling at people, much more pleasing and being kind to everyone than teasing someone. So I kind of had to learn from life.”said the famous.

In her report, Sato also confessed that she started to say “no” after motherhood: “You worry a lot about pleasing everyone and worried about the next, how this person will turn out, how they will solve. I started saying ‘no’ too late and to the person I love the most in life, which is Zoe , my daughter. I arrived one day when I think I said more than 20 ‘no’ to her in the pandemic. ‘Don’t go up there, you can’t eat that’. I thought: ‘guys, I became a controlling, boring, crazy. I trivialized no’“, said Leda Nagle’s daughter-in-law.

The mother then explained that she found a way to avoid saying “no” to her daughter: “I found several psychologists saying that, sometimes, in order not to trivialize this ‘no’ for the child, you had to replace it. Then I started: ‘don’t do that with my hair, do it with the doll’s hair’. Why don’t you jump on the trampoline instead of jumping on the couch?'”shared the presenter with her viewers.