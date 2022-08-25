SALARY CAMPAIGN – CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL

The face-to-face negotiation meeting between CEBNN/CONTEC and Caixa Econômica Federal, which took place this Wednesday morning (24), ended in São Paulo.

Contec has charged the Caixa Commission to renew the entire 2020/2022 agreement. For the bank’s commission, some clauses will be evaluated and still discussed until Friday (26). In the evaluation of union entities, we must preserve the achievements and discuss new clauses between the demands of employees.

At the meeting, Caixa presented a proposal to maintain full payment of overtime for branches with up to 20 employees. For the other agencies, the compensation is up to 6 months, paying 50% of the hours. The Contec Commission understands that this period does not cover employees and assesses that the current 60 days are already covered.

We asked for information on the number of employees representing agencies with up to 20 employees in detriment to the others.

Another proposal from Caixa deals with the lunch break, giving employees the option to use the period between 30 and 60 minutes, with the consent of the manager. This proposal is intended for employees working 6 hours a day.

The Contec Commission asked Caixa to present a proposal for the minute cashiers, given that employees have been harmed and are accumulating activities with work at the cashiers and are not being fairly remunerated.

The break for cashiers was also discussed. Caixa claims that NR17 has been amended and no longer applies to some of the company’s activities. For the Contec Commission, there are currently many theses that point to the intermittent rest of the day, including the damage that computer screens used for a long time bring serious damage to the eyes, among other points.

With regard to remote work/teleworking, professionals advocate clearer rules and a better assessment of the need for remote work, considering that the vast majority of professionals understand that remote work brings more benefits to the company and employees.

They highlighted that the company needs a more objective look at this category, since for the employer, for the most part, remote work meets perfectly and carries these characteristics and there is no correct study on this point.

On the occasion, the Contec Commission made a correlation between remote and face-to-face work. For the remote, so defended by banks becoming a reality, already in the professional career.

In this modality, the employee, being at home, can get up, breathe, walk a little and do some activities which in person he does not have this freedom.

This is how it was requested, this care with those who are in person, for these necessary breaks for stretching, personal hygiene among other needs to exist for diseases and health damage.

We emphasize that Caixa stated that the remote work discussed does not cover branches at this time.

For tomorrow, 08/25, Caixa will bring new proposals and answers to our demands, including for the PLR ​​which will be discussed this Wednesday (24) with Fenaban.

National Banking Trading Executive Committee – CEBNN/CONTEC