Samara Felippo reveals her ex’s neglect and appears in tears after a difficult situation: “It doesn’t help”

The actress Samara Felippo used her social media to vent about motherhood. The artist opened a question box on her Instagram and was asked by a user if the father of her two daughters did not help her in raising them.

Mother of Lara and Aliciaof his relationship with the basketball player, Leandrinho, the actress stated that the athlete does not help in the creation of the two. Currently, the player lives in the United States.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

“The girls’ father doesn’t help you”, asked an internet user. “The father doesn’t help. He doesn’t create together. He lives in the United States”she said, who hours earlier appeared in tears on her social networks.

Hours earlier, Samara Felippo appeared in tears on her social media and vented about raising her daughters. In a sequence of stories on Instagram, the actress commented on the difficulty of being a single mother.

“I came to talk because now that I’m emotional, I think it’s important to pass this on. Yesterday, Sunday, I had a commitment that it was very important for me to be there. But I couldn’t leave my daughters anywhere!“, she began.

“Yesterday I had support from two friends which was very important to me and I need to make that clear! For them and for everyone else I know that if they have it free, and I need it, I know I can count on it. We know who our people are!” completed.

Love life

Recently, Samara Felippo opened the game and commented on her love life. In a recent participation in the podcast Mais Que 8 Minutos, on Youtube, by comedian Rafinha Bastos, the actress told who lived a period of open relationship.

Married to the comedian Elídio Sannashe said that there could always be the possibility of one of the two falling in love with someone else: “I’m not at the level of saying we’re super open. It happened and it wasn’t a problem. The partnership needs to understand, but it is not easy”she said.

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

“There is always the possibility that your partner will fall in love with someone else. But Elídio is super into his. We were not born to be monogamous.”

“I know it’s a taboo for many people I know, but what kind of jealousy is this that becomes proof of love? I’m free, and my boyfriend understands that well. We haven’t been together for seven years for nothing”, added the artist.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.