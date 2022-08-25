Samsung launches new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in Brazil for up to R$ 15,799 – Tudo em Tecnologia

After an international launch earlier this month, the new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have just arrived in Brazil. Smartphones are now available on Samsung’s official website with fast delivery throughout Brazil.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Compact, the Galaxy Z FLip 4 features a foldable 6.7″ FHD+ 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 1.9″ Super AMOLED external display. Under the hood, it impresses with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM and options of up to 256GB of native storage.

For stills, the Z Flip 4 has a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera for a wider field of view, and a 10MP front-facing sensor for selfies. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like support for NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. The Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Made to replace the common tablet, the Z Fold 4 pleases with its 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is also a 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X external diaplay also clocked at 120 Hz. and a reinforced and sturdy construction.

Powerful in hardware, the Z Fold 4 works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. As a result, you can run any app with great fluidity. In addition, it comes equipped with a 10MP under-screen camera and a triple photo array of 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide) and 10MP (telephoto) with 3X optical zoom.

price and availability

As mentioned above, Samsung’s new foldables are available now on the company’s official store. As for prices, the Z Flip 4 costs from R$6,999 to R$7,499, while the Z Fold 4 ranges from R$12,799 to R$15,799. However, those who purchase the products in the pre-sale will be entitled to a free gift on the “Samsung For You” website.