Samu Regional opens PSS for vacancies for doctors and drivers

Samu Regional should start operating in September this year, but new professionals should make up the team. Therefore, a Simplified Selection Process (PSS) opened 34 vacancies for doctors and drivers to work in the region.

According to notice, the contract lasts for one year and can be extended. For 24-hour doctors, the salary will be R$ 11,000, while the workload of 12 hours has remuneration of R$ 5,500. First-aid drivers will receive R$2,183 on a 12×36 scale.

Thus, the PSS provides for vacancies and reserve registration in Laranjeiras do Sul, Cantagalo, Nova Laranjeiras, Pinhão, Palmital, Pitanga, Turvo, Prudentópolis, Candói and Rio Bonito do Iguaçu. Interested parties can apply until 5 pm on September 6 at Guarapuava City Hall website. You can also go to the Specialty Medical Ambulatory (AME), which is located at Rua Brigadeiro Rocha, 901 in Guarapuava.

In this way, the delivery of the documents of the Proof of Titles will also be online by means of an annex in the proper field, or in person at the AME’s headquarters.

CIS5

Samu Regional is part of the Intermunicipal Health Consortium of the 5th Health Region of Paraná (CIS5). Altogether 20 municipalities are part of CIS5. The concentration of care for medical specialties, with consultations and elective exams will take place at the headquarters of the AME, in Guarapuava. As for the bases of Samu Regional, there will be decentralization and distribution in Guarapuava and 10 more municipalities.

Thus, after receiving medical care at the units, the health department must refer the patient, through an appointment, which identifies the characteristic of the need and directs them to the qualified services that can be the CIS, AME or other medical reference.

