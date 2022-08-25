Santas Casas expects 83,000 layoffs and the closing of 20,000 beds

posted on 8/24/2022 10:31 am / updated on 8/24/2022 11:44 am



(credit: Silvio Avila/AFP)

A new survey by the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities (CMB) shows that 51% of the 2,511 health institutions of the type in the country that participated in the research will have to reduce the supply of beds if they meet the payment of the minimum wage for nursing. The recently enacted legislation is the reason for a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by these entities in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against Law No. 14,314/2022, which creates the national floor for nursing.

In addition, the study shows that 77% of the entities surveyed will have to reduce the nursing staff; 65% of them will have to reduce the number of employees in other areas and 59% will need to cancel investments.

If they are forced to pay the floor, the Santas Casas point to a 60% increase in the payroll. “There is no more bluffing because the law is there. If you reduce service, we reduce general services. We will not be able to assume new resources”, says Miroes Véras, president of the CMB.





Frei Paulo Batista, from Associação Lar São Francisco de Assis na Providência de Deus, estimates an impact of BRL 6.9 million per month on the sheet: “It is more than BRL 80 million a year. Priceless”. The institution has 70 health services in seven states, with 10,000 CLT employees, including 767 nurses and 2,289,000 technicians, 471 assistants.

The association’s management sent a letter to employees informing them that they still do not know how they will be able to pay the floor.

Rosane Ghedin, from Casa de Saúde de Santa Marcelina, with units in São Paulo, Rondônia and Mato Grosso, says that they will have to reduce assistance and employees in the states, with the exception of São Paulo, where the round of negotiations has already guaranteed payment above the floor. . “Our philanthropic institutions are not-for-profit, all our investment is for improvement. We don’t have equity accumulation,” she says.

beds

Regarding the reduction of beds, the research points out that about 27 beds will be closed per institution, resulting in the closure of 20,000 beds across the country. In addition, the result of the survey shows that more than 83 thousand jobs will have to be closed only in the institutions that responded to the study.

The survey was carried out in partnership with the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde), the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH), the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp) and the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed). The survey also shows that entities linked to the Unified Health System (SUS) expect 83,000 layoffs across the network.