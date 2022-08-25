São Paulo agrees to award the Copa do Brasil before the game with Fla

São Paulo acted fast and as soon as it won the classification over América-MG, on Thursday of last week, and agreed to award the players for advancing to the semifinals.

The gesture was agreed between the board and players as soon as the club received the award from the CBF, which is the agreement between São Paulo and athletes. According to the UOL Esportethe club asked the players to issue invoices this week so that they can receive the amount for having overcome América-MG.

For having advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo pocketed R$ 8 million. In the entire competition, so far, São Paulo has already received R$ 19.5 million in prize money for the current campaign in the Copa do Brasil. The Copa do Brasil rewards teams for disputing each of the stages of the competition. The advantage of the Morumbi club this year, in terms of awards, is having played in all stages of the national competition.

After qualifying over Palmeiras, for the quarter-finals, the club took a few days to pay off the amount, but quickly resolved the delay. The payment of the prize against América-MG is seen as an incentive for the game against Flamengo, this Wednesday (24th).

São Paulo and Flamengo face each other at Morumbi, for the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The tournament is one of the few that Tricolor has not yet won. If he is champion, he will take even more R$ 60 million for the title. The runner-up receives R$ 25 million.

Sought, São Paulo did not manifest itself until the publication of the report. Once you do, the text will be updated.