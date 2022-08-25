São Paulo City Hall recommends the use of masks

The City of São Paulo recommended the use of masks as a measure to combat monkeypox. The guidance was published on Wednesday 24, after approval by the “health authorities” of the capital.

Guidelines for establishments include frequent surface cleaning, availability of containers filled with 70% alcohol-based hand rub or sinks with soap and water for hand washing.

According to the Municipal Secretary, the population has to avoid “intimate contact”, such as kisses, hugs or having sex with people who have “skin rashes” or who have had a confirmed diagnosis of the disease.

The “sanitary committee” is also studying protocols for schools.

“Monkey smallpox is transmitted through prolonged and direct contact between people and the active lesions of the virus, and not through the respiratory route”, said doctor Paulo Porto, a member of the Doctors for Life, a group dedicated to studying Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. “Thus, the effect of masks to reduce the transmission of this disease is negligible.”

For Melo, instead of recommending the use of masks, there are more efficient strategies to contain the spread of the disease, such as encouraging the education of the main groups at risk for contagion (men who are having sex with other men), avoid close contact with infected individuals and follow isolation for 21 days.

For Roberto Zeballos, a general practitioner with a doctorate in Immunology, monkeypox is not a disease of the respiratory tract. “Where are the cases that were transmitted by droplets? If the contamination were by aerosols, it would not have this 95% predominance in cases where intimate sexual intercourse takes place,” he said.