São Paulo State Health Department confirms case of monkeypox in Presidente Prudente | President Prudente and Region

The Health Department of the State of São Paulo confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the city of Presidente Prudente (SP), this Wednesday (24). It is the first confirmation of the disease in Oeste Paulista.

According to information from the State Health Department, details about the patient and the state of health have not yet been released. The Prefecture of Presidente Prudente informed that it is not yet aware of the case, but will investigate with the State.

The State of São Paulo has 2,640 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The current outbreak does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans.

It is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family as the human smallpox virus.

Cases of this infection were relatively common in Central and West Africa, especially in regions with tropical forests. More recently, the number of cases appears to have increased in urban areas as well.

Despite the name, the main hosts of this virus in nature are rodents. But non-human primates are also affected by this type of smallpox.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions, or objects used by a person who is infected.

The virus can still be passed from mother to child during pregnancy through the placenta.

So far, the pathogen has not been officially described as a sexually transmitted infection, but the disease can be passed on during sexual intercourse by close proximity and skin-to-skin contact between the people involved.

Many of the cases reported to date have been seen in men who have sex with men. This has even led the UK Health Safety Agency to urge these individuals to pay more attention to itching or skin lesions that seem unusual to them, especially in the anal and genital area.

They were instructed to contact their local health services in case of any symptoms or concerns. But officials point out that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can be infected.

Infected animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also transmit the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the incubation period (the time between the virus invading cells and the appearance of the first symptoms) usually varies from six to 13 days, but can reach up to 21 days.

Prevention against monkeypox:

Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions;

Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the disease;

Hand hygiene with soap and water and use of alcohol gel;

Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, personal items or sex toys;

Use of masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.

The main symptom is the appearance of lesions similar to pimples or blisters, which can appear on the face, inside the mouth or in other parts of the body, such as hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus;

Lump in the neck, armpit and groin;

Fever;

Headache;

Chills;

Tiredness;

Muscle aches.

