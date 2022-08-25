SBT retires Silvio Santos and confirms Patricia Abravanel as a replacement

SBT made Silvio Santos’ retirement official. Without any fanfare, the broadcaster started looking for several advertising agencies in recent days to deliver an updated commercial proposal for the program that bears the presenter’s name since the channel’s foundation, 41 years ago. In the material, obtained first hand by the Pop TV with market sources, the message given by the company is clear: the man from the trunk no longer returns to Sunday nights and will be definitively replaced by Patricia Abravanel. After the publication of this text, the channel went on to say that the station’s marketing department made a mistake and that the material in question would no longer be valid — read more at the end of this report.

In the updated version of the Sunday commercial plan, the only appearance by the owner of the station is in a photo taken a year ago, which was included in the material next to the phrase “a program that overcomes time and follows generations”. On the next page, the sales department of SBT says that the Silvio Santos Program is “the best option on Sunday nights” and presents a brief text about some of the attractions. After the presentation, the novelty appears: “Communicative and good-humored, Patricia Abravanel assumes the attraction, maintaining the program’s tradition”.

The commercial plan, prepared with images of the heiress of Silvio Santos already in the program’s new studio, also exalts the curriculum of the new owner of the channel’s Sunday nights. “Patricia started her artistic career as a presenter in early 2011. She already has in her curriculum programs such as Festival SBT 30 Anos, Cante Se Puder, Roda a Roda Jequiti, the Tele Sena draw, Máquina da Fama, Topa ou Não Topa, in addition to the Silvio Santos Program, of course”, enumerated the broadcaster, which also praised the numbers obtained by the communicator on her social networks.

Until then, the SBT made an effort to deny that Silvio Santos was retiring from his work as an auditorium animator. During the health crisis, the veteran was away for almost two years. He returned to recording in July 2021, but was infected by the respiratory infection virus. Recovered, he remained at home, and returned to the stage in April of this year, until he was affected by a voice problem, exclusively revealed by the report of Pop TV. In July, Patricia took over the command of the program from her father, who did not know the new scenario of the attraction.

Mobilization in vain?

The departure of Silvio Santos had been generating curiosity in the viewers. At the beginning of the month, Patricia Abravanel had assured that the communicator had not stopped definitively and had not passed the baton to her daughters either. “I want to say one thing: they say that Silvio Santos has retired. No, Silvio Santos did not retire. ‘Oh, so he doesn’t want to do the show and passed the baton?’, they ask. He wants to do the show, yes. He didn’t retire, he didn’t pass any baton”, she pointed out.

The family of Silvio Santos was also mobilized to reiterate that the presenter did not say goodbye to television, although the changes in the format of the Silvio Santos Program have made it clear the intention of the channel to change the identity to something that has more the face of his daughter. Recently, Silvia Abravanel also reinforced that the veteran is in good health and has no plans to stop working. “The weather changes messed with his health. My father is taking care of his throat, doing speech therapy, but he is fine, ”said the titleholder of Sábado Animado.

Even with the whole operation set up to induce the public to believe that Silvio Santos is only temporarily away from the stage, everything suggests that the businessman should not return to the studios — at least not regularly. The Commercial Department of SBT, responsible for preparing the material that made Patricia Abravanel official on Sundays, has bet that the communicator has, in fact, decided to end his career as a presenter. The report, however, also heard other managers of the channel, who bet that he will not be able to stay long without presenting TV shows: one of them mentioned the example of the Chilean Don Francisco, who came to announce his retirement, but continues to command attractions of punctual way.

Behind the scenes, there is a consensus: nothing at SBT is permanent and everything can change depending on the mood — or lack thereof — that Silvio Santos is in when he wakes up the next day. Searched for by the Pop TV to talk about Silvio Santos’ retirement and the change in approach to the advertising market, the SBT press office sent the following note this Thursday morning (25). “Silvio Santos, so far, has not announced his retirement,” the department said.

After the publication of this text, around 1:10 pm, the SBT press office returned to look for the report and informed that the commercial plan that informed the definitive departure of Silvio Santos was distributed in an erroneous way to advertising agencies and that the content will be rectified. “Silvio Santos did not retire. It was an expression error in the text. Our marketing department will arrange a rectification,” the broadcaster said.