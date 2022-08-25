see how to get the government antenna for FREE

the arrival of 5G is moving Brazil and, in the midst of these changes, it is necessary to replacement of conventional satellite dishes for more modern ones. And the process of updating devices in homes has already begun, as announced by the Ministry of Communications.

Read more: Check if you really need to change your SIM card with 4G internet for 5G

Families that are part of the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) that use conventional satellite dishes (TVRO) will be able to acquire new equipment for free reception of the new signal from open TV channels, with improvements in sound and image quality during transmissions. know how to order the digital satellite dish kit Next!

States where 5G has already been released

Currently, 5G technology has already been released in some capitals. They are: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, Salvador and São Paulo. More recently, they joined the group Florianópolis, Palmas, Rio de Janeiro and Vitória.

As a result, the number of cities offering 5th generation internet has increased. The other 15 capitals must still wait a little longer to receive the signal, considering that the deadline given by Anatel was 60 days for the beginning of the connection in the capitals.

How to order the Antenna Kit from the government?

In capitals where 5G is already activated, citizens can request an appointment to receive kits with equipment for the digital signal. Citizens who meet the requirements must contact Siga Antenado customer service, either through the website or by phone 0800 729 2404.

According to the government website, residents of Natal, Campo Grande and Fortaleza can also request the kits. The installation is free for anyone who is registered in CadÚnico. Those who want to know if they are eligible to receive the kit should call the number above and inform their CPF.