Senacon to Investigate 23 Banks for Possible Payroll Credit Card Fraud | Economy

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will investigate 23 financial institutions for possible fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards.

The fraud would consist in the unauthorized issuance of cards, and charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment made directly on the payroll. According to the complaint, it occurs when a customer, when taking out a payroll loan, also receives a credit card, without having the proper information that the loan received is released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in his current account.

The investigation opened on Monday (22).

3.2 million consumers have already asked to block payroll loan offers over the phone

According to a statement from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is part of the ministry, the complaint was made by the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Banks that will be investigated, according to Senacon:

Banco BMG SA

Bradescard Bank

Banco Bradesco Cards SA

Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Cetelem SA

Banco CSF ​​SA

Banco do Brasil SA

Banco Itaucard SA

Banco Losango SA

Pan Bank

Banco Santander (Brazil) SA

Banco Triângulo SA

Bancoob

BV Financeira SA CFI

Federal Savings Bank

Hipercard BM SA FIN

Itaú CBD CFI

Luizacred SA SOC CFI,

Midway SA – SCFI,

Nu Payments SA

Pernambucanas Financ SA CFI

Portoseg SA CFI

Perform CFI SA

Sought by Reuters, Itaú said that “it does not sell payroll-deductible credit cards and is at Senacon’s disposal for any additional clarifications”.

Bradesco said it will not comment on the matter. BB, Pan, and Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

O g1 sought out all the banks listed in the complaint and is awaiting a manifestation. Triangle Bank not found.

In a note, Nu Pagamentos stated that “it is not an institution qualified to offer this product and does not offer a payroll card”.