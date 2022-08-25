Senacon to Investigate 23 Banks for Possible Payroll Credit Card Fraud | Economy

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will investigate 23 financial institutions for possible fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards.
The fraud would consist in the unauthorized issuance of cards, and charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment made directly on the payroll. According to the complaint, it occurs when a customer, when taking out a payroll loan, also receives a credit card, without having the proper information that the loan received is released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in his current account.
The investigation opened on Monday (22).
3.2 million consumers have already asked to block payroll loan offers over the phone
According to a statement from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is part of the ministry, the complaint was made by the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of the state of Rio de Janeiro.
Banks that will be investigated, according to Senacon:
- Banco BMG SA
- Bradescard Bank
- Banco Bradesco Cards SA
- Banco Bradesco SA
- Banco Cetelem SA
- Banco CSF SA
- Banco do Brasil SA
- Banco Itaucard SA
- Banco Losango SA
- Pan Bank
- Banco Santander (Brazil) SA
- Banco Triângulo SA
- Bancoob
- BV Financeira SA CFI
- Federal Savings Bank
- Hipercard BM SA FIN
- Itaú CBD CFI
- Luizacred SA SOC CFI,
- Midway SA – SCFI,
- Nu Payments SA
- Pernambucanas Financ SA CFI
- Portoseg SA CFI
- Perform CFI SA
Sought by Reuters, Itaú said that “it does not sell payroll-deductible credit cards and is at Senacon’s disposal for any additional clarifications”.
Bradesco said it will not comment on the matter. BB, Pan, and Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
O g1 sought out all the banks listed in the complaint and is awaiting a manifestation. Triangle Bank not found.
In a note, Nu Pagamentos stated that “it is not an institution qualified to offer this product and does not offer a payroll card”.
Santander reported that it was not sought by the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) of Rio de Janeiro, nor by the Ministry of Justice. “The Bank emphasizes that all its products and services comply with the regulation and that it is available to the competent bodies to provide clarifications”.