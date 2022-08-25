Sergio Moro offers to question Lula in Jornal Nacional

Former Lava Jato judge said he hopes the PT will be “asked firmly” about Mensalão, Petrolão, triplex and Atibaia

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) offered this Thursday (25.Aug.2022) to question former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the National Journal. In a tone of irony, the candidate for the Senate from Paraná claimed to have experience in asking PT questions about corruption.

“I hope Lula will be asked firmly in Jornal Nacional about Mensalão, Petrolão, triplex and Atibaia. If you need help, I volunteer. I have experience”, published I live on your Twitter profile.

After Moro’s conviction, Lula was imprisoned for 580 days serving time for the triplex case in Guarujá (SP). The sentence set a sentence of 9 years and 6 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.

In the 2nd Instance, the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) maintained the conviction, but increased the sentence to 12 years and 1 month. In the trial at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), the sentence was reduced to 8 years and 10 months.

Subsequently, in April 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned the convictions against the PT in Lava Jato and declared Moro partial to judge the triplex case. With the decision, the Court returned the political rights to the PT.

Lula in the JN

The former president will be interviewed this Thursday (25.Aug.2022) at National Journalgives TV Globo. He is the 3rd candidate for the Planalto to participate in the newscast.

Ciro Gomes attended the station’s hearing on Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) and spoke for 30 minutes. Bolsonaro was interviewed on Monday (22.Aug) and made statements for 24 minutes.