Simone Mendes: gospel or sertanejo? Everything you already know about his solo career after splitting with Simaria

Separated from Simaria for almost a week, Simone does not intend to rest long before launching her solo career. After changing the look, the singer already has a date to return to the stage and mark the beginning of her new professional trajectory.

Next, Purepeople gathers all the essential information about Simone’s solo career, who will continue as a country singer in her new phase. Follow up!

NOW IT’S SIMONE MENDES!

Simone will adopt her surname in the artistic brand as a singer and will officially sign as “Simone Mendes”. The information was confirmed during a conversation with fans on social media.

It was already expected that she wouldn’t be able to launch herself just like Simone, because of the existence of the homonymous singerowner of hits such as “Tô Voltando”, “O Amanhã” and “So é Natal” and active since 1973.

since July, she had already adopted the nickname @SimoneMendes on social media. Before, the friend’s user on Instagram was @SimoneSeS, a reference to the duo with her sister.

SIMONE MENDES ‘INHERITED’ THE DOUBLE’S TEAM

In conversation with fans on social media, Simone confirmed that she will keep the same team as the duo with her sister. From the manager to the press office, there will be no big changes in the singer’s solo career team.

“It’s the same businessman [Robertão do Montese] who has been with me and Simaria for 18 years. So he goes on, segment this project with me“, says Simone, who adds: “The band is the same, the musicians are the same. We’re just going to give it a nice new outfit. We’re going to rehearse for real and prepare a great show for you. I have a desire the size of the world to play hard for you.”

WHEN IS SIMONE BACK TO THE STAGE?

Away from the stage since the end of July, Simone will resume her concert schedule in October. In the same month, the singer also released her first tracks as a solo artist. It is worth remembering that she will take over the duo’s shows that were already scheduled.

“Simone is already getting ready to take her powerful voice and all her charisma to all corners of the country on a big tour, with the same team that accompanied the duo in recent years.“, says a statement issued by the singer’s team.