Simone will continue in the sertanejo and already has a date to return. know everything

After the announcement of the end of the duo with her sister Simaria last week, Simone is already working on her new stage in her musical career. Starting in October, the artist will present her first unreleased songs, which will continue in the sertanejo genre in which she shone and occupied the first positions on the charts throughout Brazil.

Simone Mendes is already getting ready to take her powerful voice and all her charisma to all corners of the country on a big tour, with the same team that accompanied the duo in recent years. RSS Produções Artísticas, by Roberto Costa, will continue to be responsible for the schedule and for the entire career of the singer.

End of the duo with Simaria

The country duo Simone and Simaria announced on Thursday (18/8) that it would no longer exist. The end of the classmates was confirmed through the sisters’ official Instagram account.

“Out of respect for fans, friends and partners, Simone and Simaria officially communicate that the duo’s activities are closed. The artists continue, from here, in a solo career. We reiterate that all the commitments of shows already contracted until the present date will be punctually fulfilled by Simone. “I will temporarily step away from the stage to take care of my children and my vocal condition. I continue to fulfill my publicity commitments and plan the next steps in my artistic career. To our fans, all my affection, love and gratitude, you are my fuel to move forward”, said Simaria.

About the end, Simone said: “My desire to be on stage is immense and I need to do what I love! I will continue singing and taking all my joy and love to fans all over Brazil. Soon I will be back on stage and I count on your support, affection and energy in this new trajectory of mine”.

