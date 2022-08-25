Simony says the tumor has shrunk after starting cancer treatment

After starting a new cycle of chemotherapy, Simony appeared on her social media to update on the evolution of treatment against bowel cancer. According to the singer, who published videos from the hospital, the tumor has already shrunk.

“I’m focused on my fight, focused on my healing. My doctor stopped by and told us that the tumor has already shrunk a lot. He’s impressed, he came out cheering me on. The one who is applauding him is me”, said the singer.

Credit: Playback/instagramSimony is hospitalized at HCor in São Paulo undergoing treatment

In addition to the sessions and chemotherapy, Simony is also undergoing radiotherapy to treat the tumor.

She said that her hair started to fall out due to the treatment and showed some laces, a kind of wig, that she has been using.

“Don’t complain about anything! Put on a wig if your hair is thin. If everything goes down too, it’s ok. And it’s all great. The important thing is that we get cured, hair grows later,” she said on her Instagram.

bowel cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), bowel cancer encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and in the rectum (end of the intestine, immediately before the anus) and anus. It is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer.

This type of cancer is treatable and, in most cases, curable, if detected early, when it has not yet spread to other organs.

signs of bowel cancer

blood in the stool

Changes in bowel habits

Weight loss

tiredness and weakness

Change in stool shape (very thin and long stools)

Abdominal mass (tumor)

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Early detection, according to INCA, can be done through clinical, laboratory, endoscopic or radiological examinations.

In addition to early diagnosis, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that countries carry out screening for colon and rectal cancer in people over 50 years of age, through the fecal occult blood test.