In December of this year, access to the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) ends. The deadline, which extends until the 15th of the same month, will be the last chance to request the redemption of resources.

The offer is open because many workers who are entitled to withdraw the FGTS have not yet moved the amount. And, if it remains like this, it will make that same amount return to the public coffers (and their respective accounts) at the end of the period. Next, learn more about.

SIMPLE step by step to withdraw up to R$ 1,000 from the FGTS

Nowadays, the withdrawal can only be done through the FGTS application. The consultation, which until then was made through the Caixa Econômica Federal website, is disabled; leaving only the mobile application as a means of requesting the withdrawal of the amount.

Namely, something around R$9.2 billion is expected to return to the FGTS accounts, with due correction, in compliance with Law 14.075/2020, according to the public bank. The FGTS, in turn, earns more than 3% per year, equivalent to the TR (reference rate).

According to the Box:

“As provided for in this legislation, the amounts credited are automatically available for movement by the worker for a period of 90 days (…) and, if they are not withdrawn, they return to the corrected FGTS accounts.

The Bank also states that, in the entire payment calendar, it released approximately R$30.1 billion; which, in turn, reached 43.7 million workers entitled to redemption.

The last payments were made on June 15, according to the worker’s month of birth, thus defining the payment release dates. Furthermore, for those who move even a part of the amount, the balance does not return to the public coffers; that is, it will continue to be available in the Caixa Tem application.

In short, from the moment it is made available in the Caixa Tem app, the amount can be used to pay bills, create virtual cards for online purchases, transfers via PIX and much more.

request it

As said, although the consultation of the extraordinary withdrawal on the Caixa Econômica Federal website has been disabled for a few months, the withdrawal request can be made through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). See how:

First, access the FGTS app ( https://bityli.com/XjFTm ) and log in with your Caixa credentials;

) and log in with your Caixa credentials; On the home screen, tap on ”Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal”;

Tap on “Request Withdrawal”;

Check the data and confirm the request.

Ready! Your money will be transferred to your Caixa Tem account (https://bityli.com/kVLvMS) within 15 days.

