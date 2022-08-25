singer Marilene dies at 80

Singer Marilene Galvão, from the country duo As Galvão, pioneers of the female countryman, died today at the age of 80 in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the group’s official fan club.

The cause of death was not revealed. The artist’s wake and burial will be held tomorrow in Paraguaçu Paulista

“It is with great regret that through this message, we communicate the death, at 2:30 pm in São Paulo, of our sovereign queen Marilene Galvão. Soon we will bring more news. For now, we count on your prayers and support! We believe in the resurrection and we believe that our girl has rested, and in a good place she will enjoy her rest”, says the note.

The sisters ended their activities in 2021 and were the country’s longest-running country duo: 74 years old. It started when the sisters were just 7 and 5 years old. Today, Mary is 83 years old.

At the time of the duo’s breakup, Mary told her sister she suffered from Alzheimer’s, reaching a point where she no longer remembered the lyrics of the songs.

“I love my sister very, very, very much. I will always visit her. A very big love, for everything we’ve been through together, always supporting each other. This love will not end, no. Unfortunately, she doesn’t remember anymore the lyrics, he doesn’t remember anything anymore. It’s very sad”, he said in an interview with youtuber André Piunti, in 2021.

Marilene was, along with her sister, an ambassador for the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association and performed in hospitals and recovery homes for people dealing with the disease, before her condition worsened.

Career

Although it never enriched or received the biggest spotlight, the oldest active female duo in the country told the UOLin 2016, who felt almost nothing in life, apart from the persistent lack of protagonism of women in music.

Among the main hits of As Galvão are “Beijinho Doce” and “Carinha de Anjo”. Today revered by more than a generation, they were a kind of Sandy & Júnior of the 1940s. Encouraged by their father, a music-loving tailor, they started singing tangos and serenades at the age of seven and five, on radio programs in the Paraguaçu Paulista region. .

They passed through the radio Difusora de Assis (SP) and Cultura de Maringá (PR), before coming with their family in 1952 to the city of São Paulo. In the dreamed-up capital, they had to fight for space on record companies that were not used to the melodies of the countryside. Even more sung by women. The Galvão sisters and Inezita Barroso were exceptions to a restricted universe.

Added to this is the prejudice about their own style, which only changed in the 1980s. According to Galvão, before that, it was common to see sertanejos moving to the city, getting rich, and, when buying a record of the genre , telling the salesman that it was actually a gift for his maid.

Alongside Tonico & Tinoco and other artists from scratch, Galvão have their name engraved in the history of Brazilian popular music. They, who have a memorial maintained by the Municipality of Paranguaçu Paulista, helped to create not only the music, but also what we now know as Sertanejo Day, celebrated annually on May 3.

*Collaboration with Leonardo Rodrigues, from UOL

[19:46] Fabricio Venancio Chagas