Smallpox of the monkeys in Campos: one more case – Campos 24 Horas

The Municipal Health Department informs, this Tuesday (23), confirmed another case of monkeypox in Campos. So far, there are three confirmed cases in residents of the municipality and three other suspects for the disease. Of the confirmed cases, one patient remains hospitalized in an isolation bed at the Infectious Parasitic Diseases Sector, at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM). The second patient came out of home isolation on 08/12/2022 and the third is in isolation in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, being monitored by Health Surveillance.

Of the three suspected cases under investigation, all are in home isolation, after undergoing outpatient care. Patients continue to be monitored by the Health Surveillance.

The folder also informs that there is no local transmission of Monkeypox disease. All patients have a travel history.

Imported—There is also a confirmed imported case: a resident of the city of Rio de Janeiro who had his protocol initiated in Campos dos Goytacazes-RJ and the case is in the process of being transferred to the municipality of residence. There is also a suspect imported from São João Barra and who is in the same process.