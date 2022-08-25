Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Irma is taken by surprise with José Lucas de Nada’s proposal

At novel “Pantanal”after canceling the wedding with Érica (Marcela Fetter) in the middle of the altar, Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will return to his father’s farm. On return, the pawn will surprise Irma (Camila Morgado) with an educational proposal and decide to set up a school-chalana with the help of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), his father, in the soap opera that will be shown later because of the political time, this Friday (26).

“I don’t know if I would be too bold, but I wanted to invite you. I wanted to invite you to be the teacher of the chalana school that we are going to train here”, says Jove’s brother (Jesuíta Barbosa) to the redhead, the that time already abandoned by Trindade (Gabriel Sater).

“Me?! Teacher of children?!”, Irma asks, amazed, who will have Trindade’s help at the time of delivery. “And mine too”, adds José Lucas, anticipates columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, shaking Mariana’s eldest daughter (Selma Egrei).

“José Lucas… Are you… Are you…”, says Irma without being able to conclude. “Crazy?” retorts the pawn. “Crazy, too. But you… You are changing the meaning of my life”, says José Leôncio’s eldest son.

Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Guta prevents Marcelo from revealing a secret to Tenório

Still in the nine o’clock soap opera, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will be willing to reveal to Tenório (Murilo Benício) that he is not his son, but Guta (Julia Dalavia) prevents, by refreshing her boyfriend’s memory, that her father is capable of anything. . This occurs after Tenório catches Marcelo and Guta sleeping together and threatens to beat his daughter.